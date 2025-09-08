Yemeni Drone Strikes Ramon Airport in Southern Occupied Palestine

Tel Aviv, MINA– A Yemeni drone breached Israeli air defenses and struck Ramon Airport in southern occupied Palestine on Sunday, according to reports and footage circulating on social media, Al Mayadeen reported.

Videos showed the drone exploding upon impact, with smoke rising from the airport site in the aftermath.

Israeli media later confirmed that the drone, the fourth launched from Yemen on the same day hit a passenger terminal at Ramon Airport, injuring two settlers. The three earlier drones were reportedly intercepted before reaching their targets.

Following the strike, aerial navigation over the airport was suspended, Reuters reported, citing the Israeli Airport Authority.

The attack highlights growing concerns within Israel about the expanding reach of Yemen’s drone operations amid the ongoing war in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

