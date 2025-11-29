SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Violent Clashes Erupt in Jenin After Israeli Military Raid

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

Violent Clashes Erupt in Jenin After Israeli Military Raid (photo: PIC)
West Bank, MINA – Intense clashes broke out in the town of Al-Silah Al-Harithiya, west of Jenin, after Palestinian resistance fighters targeted Israeli military vehicles with improvised explosive devices (IEDs) during an early-morning Israeli raid, PIC reported.

Local sources reported that Israeli troops entered the town from several directions, firing live ammunition at Palestinian youths. The raid triggered widespread confrontations across residential areas and the town’s outskirts, with resistance fighters engaging Israeli forces in multiple locations.

The Jenin Battalion of the Al-Quds Brigades claimed responsibility for the attack, stating that its fighters detonated a ground-based explosive device known as a Tufan (“Typhoon”) against an Israeli military vehicle in the Al-Ziyoud area. The battalion said its fighters “continue to confront the invading Israeli forces on multiple fronts, responding according to evolving battlefield conditions.”

The raid marks another escalation in ongoing tensions across the Jenin region, which has seen repeated Israeli incursions and armed resistance in recent months.[]

Also Read: Israel Continues to Block Aid into Gaza, Violating Ceasefire Agreement

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

