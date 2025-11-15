US Secretary Pushes for Humanitarian Ceasefire in Sudan in Call with UAE Official

Washington, MINA – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the urgent need to achieve a humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan during a phone call with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday.

According to a State Department readout, the two diplomats also discussed efforts to implement the US-backed Gaza ceasefire plan and reaffirmed the strategic relationship between their countries.

The call comes amid a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan, where a war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed at least 40,000 people and displaced 12 million since April 2023.

Rubio’s remarks were welcomed by Sudan’s Foreign Minister but criticized by an adviser to the RSF leader, who called the comments an “unfortunate step.”

Also Read: British Activist Nears End of 6.5-Month Walk From UK to Istanbul to Support Palestinians

In a separate statement, the UAE’s Foreign Ministry said Bin Zayed stressed the importance of activating a peace proposal issued by the Quad group—comprising the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the US.

The diplomatic push follows the RSF’s recent capture of El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, which has caused nearly 100,000 people to flee the area amid reports of mass atrocities.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Rashida Tlaib and 20 US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution Accusing Israel of Genocide in Gaza