SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US Secretary Pushes for Humanitarian Ceasefire in Sudan in Call with UAE Official

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

7 Views

Sudanese (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Sudanese (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Washington, MINA – US Secretary of State Marco Rubio emphasized the urgent need to achieve a humanitarian ceasefire in Sudan during a phone call with UAE Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Friday.

According to a State Department readout, the two diplomats also discussed efforts to implement the US-backed Gaza ceasefire plan and reaffirmed the strategic relationship between their countries.

The call comes amid a rapidly deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan, where a war between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) has killed at least 40,000 people and displaced 12 million since April 2023.

Rubio’s remarks were welcomed by Sudan’s Foreign Minister but criticized by an adviser to the RSF leader, who called the comments an “unfortunate step.”

Also Read: British Activist Nears End of 6.5-Month Walk From UK to Istanbul to Support Palestinians

In a separate statement, the UAE’s Foreign Ministry said Bin Zayed stressed the importance of activating a peace proposal issued by the Quad group—comprising the UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, and the US.

The diplomatic push follows the RSF’s recent capture of El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, which has caused nearly 100,000 people to flee the area amid reports of mass atrocities.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Rashida Tlaib and 20 US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution Accusing Israel of Genocide in Gaza

TagGaza ceasefire plan humanitarian ceasefire marco rubio Quad Rapid Support Forces Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan strategic relationship Sudan United Arab Emirates US State Department

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Sudanese (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

US Secretary Pushes for Humanitarian Ceasefire in Sudan in Call with UAE Official

  • 3 hours ago
Africa

US Calls for Action to Halt Weapons Flow to Sudan’s RSF

  • Thursday, 13 November 2025 - 21:01 WIB
Sudanese (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

Sudan Reaffirms Partnership with WFP Despite Expulsion of Officials

  • Thursday, 13 November 2025 - 12:00 WIB
Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Türkiye Urges Israel to Match Hamas’ Constructive Steps Toward Permanent Gaza Ceasefire

  • Thursday, 13 November 2025 - 07:00 WIB
Sudanese Army (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

Sudan’s Army Ordered to Advance on Darfur to ‘Liberate’ Region from RSF

  • Tuesday, 11 November 2025 - 22:11 WIB
People in Sudan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

IOM: Nearly 2,000 More Civilians Flee North Kordofan as RSF Attacks Intensify

  • Monday, 10 November 2025 - 22:18 WIB
Load More
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Asia

International Red Cross Calls for Safe Corridors for Civilians in Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 17:40 WIB
International

YouTuber Ms. Rachel Wears Gaza Children’s Artwork Dress at Glamour Magazine Awards

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 08:45 WIB
Palestinians body returned in Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Health Chief Calls for International Investigation into Israeli Abuses of Returned Martyrs’ Bodies

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 11:00 WIB
International

British Activist Nears End of 6.5-Month Walk From UK to Istanbul to Support Palestinians

  • 14 hours ago
America

Rashida Tlaib and 20 US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution Accusing Israel of Genocide in Gaza

  • 15 hours ago
Asia

Indonesian Minister Urges Synergy Between Wasathiyah Islam and Chinese Wisdom

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 04:00 WIB
Palestine

Israel Blocks Critical Aid to Gaza, Rejects 23 Requests Since Ceasefire: UN

  • 14 hours ago
Indonesia

Majenang Landslide: 21 Missing in Central Java

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

Ultra-Orthodox Parties Accuse Netanyahu of Deliberately Delaying Military Exemption Bill

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 14:30 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us