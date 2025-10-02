US Medical Workers Urge Trump to End Support for Israel’s Ongoing Assault on Gaza

Washington, MINA – A total of 152 American medical professionals who have volunteered in Gaza over the past two years urged President Donald Trump on Wednesday, to immediately halt US support for Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip.

In a letter addressed to Trump, they called on Washington to end military, economic, and diplomatic backing for the ongoing destruction in Gaza, and to support an international arms embargo on all warring parties. They described this as both a moral obligation and a requirement under US and international law.

“Today we beg you to hear the cries of Gaza’s children, which our conscience will not allow to be forgotten. We do not understand why our government continues to arm Israel while its armed forces kill children in such large numbers,” the letter read.

The health workers described the scale of violence against Gaza’s civilians as “something they had never witnessed before.” They said they routinely treated children with severe injuries, including burns, amputations, gunshot wounds, and other critical trauma. Some reported even witnessing injuries to fetuses when their mothers were killed by US-made bombs dropped by Israel.

“Most of us saw elementary school-aged children shot in the head or chest almost daily, sometimes multiple times in a single day,” they wrote.

They also criticized the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a US- and Israel-backed aid initiative launched in May. According to them, instead of delivering aid, GHF has become a “humanitarian abomination and a cruel instrument of coercion funded by American taxpayers.”

Since GHF’s implementation, nearly 2,600 people have been killed and 19,000 injured by Israeli gunfire while waiting in line at distribution points, they reported.

The letter further described Gaza’s worsening humanitarian crisis: deaths from starvation, collapsed hospitals, epidemics spreading in refugee camps, medics fainting from hunger, and severe shortages of clean water.

“Without an immediate ceasefire to open the flow of massive aid, starvation deaths will accelerate rapidly in the coming months. The token gestures made by Israel under pressure from the US and international community are wholly inadequate,” they stressed.

The medical workers said Israel has targeted nearly every major hospital and most clinics in Gaza, killing health workers with bombs and bullets, even inside medical facilities. They described the attacks as “an event unprecedented in world history.”

They demanded that all Gaza, Israel crossings, including Rafah with Egypt, be reopened to allow unrestricted humanitarian access by international aid organizations.

In addition, they called for an end to GHF funding, legal investigations into its leaders for violations, and independent international monitoring of aid delivery. They also emphasized the urgent need for a minimum of 15 liters of clean water per person per day, along with full access for medical staff and health supplies. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)