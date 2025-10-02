SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US Medical Workers Urge Trump to End Support for Israel’s Ongoing Assault on Gaza

Nia Kurnia Editor : Sajadi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

6 Views ㅤ

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Anadolu)

Washington, MINA – A total of 152 American medical professionals who have volunteered in Gaza over the past two years urged President Donald Trump on Wednesday, to immediately halt US support for Israel’s attacks on the Gaza Strip.

In a letter addressed to Trump, they called on Washington to end military, economic, and diplomatic backing for the ongoing destruction in Gaza, and to support an international arms embargo on all warring parties. They described this as both a moral obligation and a requirement under US and international law.

“Today we beg you to hear the cries of Gaza’s children, which our conscience will not allow to be forgotten. We do not understand why our government continues to arm Israel while its armed forces kill children in such large numbers,” the letter read.

The health workers described the scale of violence against Gaza’s civilians as “something they had never witnessed before.” They said they routinely treated children with severe injuries, including burns, amputations, gunshot wounds, and other critical trauma. Some reported even witnessing injuries to fetuses when their mothers were killed by US-made bombs dropped by Israel.

Also Read: Gen Z Protest Wave Rocks Morocco, Clashes Erupt in Several Cities

“Most of us saw elementary school-aged children shot in the head or chest almost daily, sometimes multiple times in a single day,” they wrote.

They also criticized the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), a US- and Israel-backed aid initiative launched in May. According to them, instead of delivering aid, GHF has become a “humanitarian abomination and a cruel instrument of coercion funded by American taxpayers.”

Since GHF’s implementation, nearly 2,600 people have been killed and 19,000 injured by Israeli gunfire while waiting in line at distribution points, they reported.

The letter further described Gaza’s worsening humanitarian crisis: deaths from starvation, collapsed hospitals, epidemics spreading in refugee camps, medics fainting from hunger, and severe shortages of clean water.

Also Read: Israeli Navy Attacks Gaza Aid Flotilla, Kidnaps 317 Activists

“Without an immediate ceasefire to open the flow of massive aid, starvation deaths will accelerate rapidly in the coming months. The token gestures made by Israel under pressure from the US and international community are wholly inadequate,” they stressed.

The medical workers said Israel has targeted nearly every major hospital and most clinics in Gaza, killing health workers with bombs and bullets, even inside medical facilities. They described the attacks as “an event unprecedented in world history.”

They demanded that all Gaza, Israel crossings, including Rafah with Egypt, be reopened to allow unrestricted humanitarian access by international aid organizations.

In addition, they called for an end to GHF funding, legal investigations into its leaders for violations, and independent international monitoring of aid delivery. They also emphasized the urgent need for a minimum of 15 liters of clean water per person per day, along with full access for medical staff and health supplies. []

Also Read: Rohingya Activist at UN: The Genocide Is Not Over, We Are Still Targeted for Massacres

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagGaza Medical workers Urge Trump to End Support for Israel’s On US

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

America

US Medical Workers Urge Trump to End Support for Israel’s Ongoing Assault on Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

14 Palestinians Killed in Fresh Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza Strip

  • Wednesday, 1 October 2025 - 14:29 WIB
Palestine

Ben-Gvir Approves New Prison to Detain Palestinian Workers Without Permits

  • Tuesday, 30 September 2025 - 22:09 WIB
Europe

Germany Urges Israel Not to Target Sumud Flotilla Heading to Gaza

  • Monday, 29 September 2025 - 20:20 WIB
Palestine

Missile From Yemen Forces Temporary Shutdown of Israel’s Main Airport

  • Monday, 29 September 2025 - 19:20 WIB
Malaysian Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan (photo: UN TV)
Asia

Malaysia Urges UN to Sanction Israel, Calls for Abolition of Veto Power

  • Monday, 29 September 2025 - 09:09 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Prabowo Prays for Revolution Heroes at Lubang Buaya, Jakarta

  • Wednesday, 1 October 2025 - 13:00 WIB
Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Qatar: Some Issues in Trump’s Gaza Plan Require Clarification, Negotiation

  • Wednesday, 1 October 2025 - 14:07 WIB
International

Italy Allegedly Attempts to Thwart Global Sumud Flotilla’s Humanitarian Mission to Gaza

  • Wednesday, 1 October 2025 - 19:55 WIB
International

Global Sumud Flotilla Faces Mysterious Vessels and Drone Activity as It Enters High-Risk Zone Heading to Gaza

  • Wednesday, 1 October 2025 - 20:55 WIB
International

Israel Kidnaps 210 Activists from Global Sumud Flotilla, Including Thunberg and Mandla Mandela

  • 10 hours ago
Israeli Navy Attacks Gaza Aid Flotilla, Detains Dozens of Activists (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Navy Attacks Gaza Aid Flotilla, Detains Dozens of Activists

  • 15 hours ago
Activists of Global Sumud Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

223 Activists of Global Sumud Flotilla Detained by Israeli Naval Forces

  • 10 hours ago
Indonesia

Jama’ah Muslimin Rejects Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Calls It Biased and Dangerous

  • 12 hours ago
Colombian President Gustavo Petro (photo: Presidencia Colombia)
America

Colombian President Expels Israeli Diplomats Over Gaza Flotilla Detention

  • 11 hours ago
Africa

Gen Z Protest Wave Rocks Morocco, Clashes Erupt in Several Cities

  • 3 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us