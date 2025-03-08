SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

US Launches AI-Powered Initiative to Target Pro-Palestine Supporters

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

4 Views

Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University, New York (photo: special)
Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University, New York (photo: special)

Washington, MINA – The US State Department, under Secretary of State Marco Rubio, is launching a new AI-powered initiative called “Catch and Revoke” in an effort to revoke visas of foreign nationals who appear to support Hamas, the American website Axios reported on Friday, as quoted by Palestine Chronicle.

The AI tools would review “tens of thousands of student visa holders’ social media accounts,” in what Axios described as “a dramatic escalation in the U.S. government’s policing of foreign nationals’ conduct and speech.”

According to Axios, “officials plan to examine internal databases to see whether any visa holders were arrested but allowed to stay in the country during the Biden administration.”

The State Department is also reportedly investigating news reports related to anti-Israel demonstrations and lawsuits by Jewish students.

Also Read: Gaza Belongs to Palestine: Chinese FM

Rubio had already expressed his intention to cancel visas of pro-Palestinian students in the aftermath of the October 7 attack.

“We see people marching at our universities and in the streets of our country… calling for Intifada, celebrating what Hamas has done… Those people need to go,” he said on October 15, 2023 during an interview with Fox News.

The move is part of a broader political stance, with the Trump administration also echoing similar rhetoric.  []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Copenhagen City Council Officially Renames Famous Square to “Palestine Square”

Tagactivism AI-powered initiative digital monitoring Germany politics Middle East pro-Palestine supporters surveillance targeting US

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Asia

Gaza Belongs to Palestine: Chinese FM

  • 2 hours ago
Copenhagen City (photo: live the world)
Europe

Copenhagen City Council Officially Renames Famous Square to “Palestine Square”

  • 2 hours ago
International

Ansarallah Gives Israel Four Days Deadline to Allow Gaza Aid 

  • 5 hours ago
Israeli hostages released by Hamas in Gaza some time ago. (PHOTO: Almayadeen)
International

US Proposal Discusses Release of Remaining American Captives in Gaza

  • 5 hours ago
Pro-Palestine Protesters at Columbia University, New York (photo: special)
America

US Launches AI-Powered Initiative to Target Pro-Palestine Supporters

  • 5 hours ago
UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
International

Spain Supports Arab Plan to Rebuild Gaza

  • Friday, 7 March 2025 - 10:42 WIB
Load More
International

Arab Countries Announce Saturday as First Day of Ramadan

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 10:54 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesian Ministry of Religious Launches Qur’an Translations in 30 Regional Languages for Ramadan

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:06 WIB
Israeli Soldiers war on Gaza (photo: IDF,)
America

US Approves $3 Billion in Military Sales to Israel: State Department

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 14:34 WIB
Indonesia

KNEKS and PUM Netherlands Collaborate to Strengthen Indonesia’s Production Cooperatives

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 09:04 WIB
Indonesia

Japek II Toll Road to Open for Eid Holiday Traffic Flow

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 09:33 WIB
International

Israeli Blockade of Gaza Aid during Ramadan as ‘Starvation Crime’: Egypt’s Al-Azhar

  • Tuesday, 4 March 2025 - 17:48 WIB
Press conference on the construction of the Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza City, Palestine, held at the Diplomacy Room, DPR RI Building, Jakarta, Friday (March 7, 2025). (Photo: Sidieq/MINA)
Indonesia

Maemuna Center Calls for Community to Contribute the Construction of Indonesian Mother and Child Hospital in Gaza City

  • 13 hours ago
Indonesia

ICMI Organizes Month-Long Ramadan Festival with Various Activities

  • Saturday, 1 March 2025 - 22:24 WIB
Tarawih prayers in the Gaza Strip (Rai Al-Youm)
Palestine

Palestinians in Gaza Perform Tarawih Prayers amidst Ruins of Buildings

  • Sunday, 2 March 2025 - 22:25 WIB
Indonesia

Mount Ibu Erupts, West Halmahera Residents Urged to Stay Alert

  • Monday, 3 March 2025 - 07:50 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us