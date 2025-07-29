US Dismisses UN Two-State Solution Conference as ‘Publicity Stunt’

Washington, MINA – The United States on Monday rejected an international conference on the two-state solution taking place at the United Nations headquarters in New York, labeling it an “unproductive” and “ill-timed” event that risks undermining ongoing diplomatic efforts to end the war in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

State Department spokeswoman Tammy Bruce criticized the three-day conference, calling it a “publicity stunt” that would “prolong the war, embolden Hamas, and reward its obstruction.” She emphasized that the US would not participate in the event, claiming it was “a slap in the face to the victims of October 7th and a reward for terrorism.”

The conference, co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia, brings together multiple nations to discuss concrete and time-bound steps toward achieving a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Eight working groups have been formed to tackle various dimensions of the issue.

Bruce also condemned French President Emmanuel Macron’s recent recognition of a Palestinian state, arguing that such moves represent “a pattern of counterproductive gestures that only emboldens Hamas.”

The conference is taking place amid rising concern from humanitarian organizations over worsening famine conditions in Gaza. Palestinian health officials report that more than 59,000 people, mostly women and children have been killed in Gaza since Israel launched its military campaign in October 2023. []

