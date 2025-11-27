SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

UNRWA Warns of Ongoing Destruction and Mass Displacement in West Bank Refugee Camps

Total number of humanitarian aid items destroyed or confiscated by Israel in all of 2015, has been surpassed in just the first 10 weeks of 2016, (Photo: Worldbulletin)

West Bank, MINA – The UNRWA Director of Operations in the West Bank, Roland Friedrich, warned that large-scale destruction in refugee camps in the northern West Bank has continued without pause for more than ten months since the beginning of Israel’s military offensive.

In a press statement, Friedrich said that the Jenin, Tulkarm and Nur Shams camps have been completely emptied by Israeli occupation forces, resulting in the forced displacement of around 32,000 residents. Once vibrant communities, these camps have now been transformed into ghost towns.

He noted that the occupation army continues issuing demolition orders under the pretext of “military purposes.” The most recent orders include the demolition of 12 buildings in Jenin camp and partial demolition orders for 11 others. These demolitions are scheduled to begin on November 28, marking what Friedrich described as a new phase in efforts to alter the physical landscape of the camps.

Friedrich also highlighted earlier mass demolition orders issued in March and June, which targeted more than 190 buildings in the Jenin refugee camp. In February, 20 additional buildings were destroyed using controlled detonation methods.

He stressed that this systematic destruction violates core principles of international law and reinforces long-term military control over the camps. Instead of further demolition, Friedrich emphasized that the camps must be rebuilt and their residents allowed to return home and resume their normal lives, rather than remaining in a perpetual state of forced displacement.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

