UNRWA: Over 61 Million Tons of Debris Cover Gaza After Two Years of Israeli War

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) reported on Thursday that more than 61 million tons of debris now blanket the Gaza Strip, the devastating result of over two years of Israel’s ongoing war.

“Entire neighborhoods have been erased, and families search the ruins for water, for shelter,” UNRWA said in a post on social media platform X.

Despite Israel’s blockade and restrictions on humanitarian aid, the agency emphasized that its mission to provide life-saving assistance for Palestinians in Gaza continues. UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini stated that the organization currently possesses adequate medicine, essential supplies, and food to sustain the entire Gaza population for the next three months.

In October 2024, Israel’s parliament, the Knesset, voted to block UNRWA’s operations in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, citing alleged involvement of its staff in Hamas’ October 7, 2023, attacks. However, on Wednesday, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) dismissed these claims, asserting that Israel failed to provide evidence that UNRWA employees were members of Hamas or participated in the attacks.

Also Read: Israeli Forces Launch Large-Scale Raids Across West Bank and Jerusalem

The ICJ further ruled that Israel, under the Geneva Convention, must permit and facilitate humanitarian relief efforts conducted by impartial organizations such as UNRWA and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), ensuring sufficient aid reaches civilians in Gaza.

Since October 2023, Israel’s military assault has killed more than 68,000 Palestinians and injured over 170,000, according to the Gaza Health Ministry. A ceasefire, mediated by the United States, took effect on October 10 under a phased plan proposed by US President Donald Trump.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Condemns Israeli Knesset’s Annexation Bills, Calls Them ‘Null and Void’