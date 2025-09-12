UNICEF Warns Child Malnutrition in Gaza Hits Record Levels Amid Israeli Escalation

New York, MINA – The UN children’s agency (UNICEF) on Thursday warned that child malnutrition in the Gaza Strip reached record levels in August, as Israel’s ongoing military escalation continues to cut children off from life-saving treatment, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to UNICEF, the percentage of children identified as acutely malnourished in screenings across Gaza surged to 13.5% in August, up from 8.3% in July. In Gaza City, where famine was confirmed last month, the rate was even higher at 19%, compared to 16% the previous month.

The worsening crisis was compounded by the closure of 10 outpatient treatment centers in Gaza City and North Gaza due to Israeli evacuation orders and ongoing attacks.

UNICEF said the number of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition (SAM), the deadliest form has risen sharply since the beginning of 2025. In August alone, 23% of children admitted for treatment were suffering from SAM, compared to 12% just six months earlier.

“In August, 1 in 5 children in Gaza City was diagnosed with acute malnutrition and in need of life-saving nutritional support and treatment that UNICEF provides,” said UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell.

Russell emphasized that Israel’s continued escalation has forced around a dozen nutrition centers to close. She warned: “No child should suffer from malnutrition, which we can prevent and treat when we have access and can deliver safely.”

UNICEF also highlighted the risks facing pregnant and breastfeeding women, warning that insufficient food and medical support have led to a rise in premature and underweight births. Currently, 1 in 5 babies in Gaza is born prematurely or underweight, the agency reported.

While some food items have returned to markets with the limited resumption of commercial goods, many essential products remain unaffordable for families.

Reiterating its call for safe humanitarian access, UNICEF urged all parties to reinstate a ceasefire and comply with international law. “Civilians, and the critical infrastructure they rely on including hospitals, shelters, nutrition centres, and water systems must always be protected,” the statement said. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

