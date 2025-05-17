UNICEF Reports 45 Children Killed in Gaza in Two Days

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported on Friday that 45 children have been killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip over the past 48 hours, Palestine Information Center reported.

In a press release, UNICEF described the situation as “another devastating reminder that children in Gaza are suffering first and foremost forced to endure hunger day after day, only to fall victim to indiscriminate attacks.” The organization urged for an immediate end to the killing and suffering of children in the region.

In a related development, the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that ongoing Israeli strikes have severely impacted healthcare services, notably rendering the gaza-hospital/">European Gaza Hospital in Khan Yunis non-operational. WHO stated that the hospital’s closure has cut off access to essential treatments such as neurosurgery, cardiac care, and cancer services care that is not available elsewhere in Gaza.

The hospital had also served as a major medical evacuation center, and its shutdown is exacerbating the strain on Gaza’s already overburdened health system.

Dr. Khalil Al-Daqran, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, added that the health crisis is deepening due to a critical shortage of blood supplies. He cited widespread malnutrition and anemia among residents as the reason many are physically unable to donate blood. []

