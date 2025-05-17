SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

UNICEF Reports 45 Children Killed in Gaza in Two Days

sajadi Editor : Widi - 14 minutes ago

14 minutes ago

1 Views

Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported on Friday that 45 children have been killed by Israeli forces in the Gaza Strip over the past 48 hours, Palestine Information Center reported.

In a press release, UNICEF described the situation as “another devastating reminder that children in Gaza are suffering first and foremost forced to endure hunger day after day, only to fall victim to indiscriminate attacks.” The organization urged for an immediate end to the killing and suffering of children in the region.

In a related development, the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed that ongoing Israeli strikes have severely impacted healthcare services, notably rendering the gaza-hospital/">European Gaza Hospital in Khan Yunis non-operational. WHO stated that the hospital’s closure has cut off access to essential treatments such as neurosurgery, cardiac care, and cancer services care that is not available elsewhere in Gaza.

The hospital had also served as a major medical evacuation center, and its shutdown is exacerbating the strain on Gaza’s already overburdened health system.

Also Read: Over 100 Civilians Killed after Israeli Strikes on Northern Gaza

Dr. Khalil Al-Daqran, spokesperson for the Ministry of Health in Gaza, added that the health crisis is deepening due to a critical shortage of blood supplies. He cited widespread malnutrition and anemia among residents as the reason many are physically unable to donate blood. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: WHO Urges Immediate Humanitarian Access as Gaza Faces Health System Collapse

Tagblood shortage Cancer Treatment cardiac care children European Gaza Hospital Gaza Gaza Ministry of Health Health Crisis Healthcare Israel Khan Yunis Malnutrition Medical evacuation neurosurgery WHO

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF Reports 45 Children Killed in Gaza in Two Days

  • 14 minutes ago
Israeli Airstrikes on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Over 100 Civilians Killed after Israeli Strikes on Northern Gaza

  • 10 hours ago
Palestine

WHO Urges Immediate Humanitarian Access as Gaza Faces Health System Collapse

  • 11 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression in Gaza (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Intensified Israeli Attacks on Gaza Claims 109 Lives in 24 Hours

  • 12 hours ago
International

Trump Reiterates Controversial Proposal to Turn Gaza into US-Controlled ‘Freedom Zone’

  • Thursday, 15 May 2025 - 20:49 WIB
Gaza Ministry of Health Reports 39 Martyred and 124 Wounded in Last 24 Hours (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Death Toll in Gaza Rises to 53,010 as Israeli Fresh Attacks Claim 82 More Lives

  • Thursday, 15 May 2025 - 20:04 WIB
Load More
US President-elect Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Trump Hints at Imminent Gaza Announcement Within 24 Hours

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 08:31 WIB
Palestine

Two Israeli Occupation Soldiers Injured in Jenin Resistance Operation

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 11:02 WIB
Asia

Pakistan Denies Existence of Terror Camps in Its Territory

  • Thursday, 8 May 2025 - 20:22 WIB
UN Reminds Unprecedented Humanitarian Catastrophe Unfolding in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israel Drops 100,000 Tons of Explosives on Gaza, Erasing 2,200 Families

  • Friday, 9 May 2025 - 11:05 WIB
International

Indonesia and Al-Quds Parliamentary League Discuss Concrete Roadmap Toward Palestinian Independence

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 13:42 WIB
Babies Die in Gaza Due to Cold Weather (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

57 Children Die from Malnutrition in Gaza: WHO

  • Tuesday, 13 May 2025 - 20:14 WIB
People in Gaza on the Risk of Starvation (photo: PIC)
none

Half a Million People in Gaza on the Risk of Starvation: IPC

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 23:34 WIB
Pope Leo XIV (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Pope Leo XIV Calls for Peace in Gaza and Ukraine

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 06:32 WIB
Tension India and Pakistan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Karachi Residents Celebrate Pakistan-India Ceasefire

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 06:30 WIB
Palestine

Gazan Mothers Stand Strong Amid Israeli Genocidal War and Loss

  • Monday, 12 May 2025 - 07:17 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us