Unexploded Israeli Ordnance Kills Palestinian Child in Khan Younis

Gaza, MINA – A Palestinian child was killed in the Gaza Strip on Saturday after an unexploded ordnance left behind by the Israeli occupation army detonated, according to media reports.

The official Palestinian news agency WAFA said the blast occurred in the southern city of Khan Younis. Unexploded munitions used during Israeli attacks in Gaza continue to pose a severe danger to civilians, even after the ceasefire halted active fighting.

Despite the end of large-scale hostilities, remnants of war left by Israeli forces are still claiming lives. Palestinian government figures estimate that around 20,000 unexploded shells and rockets remain scattered across Gaza. Authorities warn that clearing them could take between 20 and 30 years, and that equipment needed for demining operations has not been allowed to enter the territory.

Large areas of Gaza now resemble an open minefield, presenting a particularly grave threat to children, who are the most vulnerable because they are often unaware of the deadly risks posed by unexploded ordnance.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)