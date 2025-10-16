Uncertainty Persists Over Reopening of Rafah Crossing Under Ceasefire Deal

Gaza, MINA – Uncertainty surrounds the reopening of the Rafah border crossing for passengers, despite expectations it would open on Wednesday under the first phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, Anadolu Agency reported.

Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced that the date for reopening the Rafah crossing will be revealed at a later stage, pending final arrangements with Egypt. No specific timeline has been provided.

The Rafah crossing, a crucial gateway for Palestinians in Gaza to the outside world, has been closed since May 2024. This followed the escalation of the conflict in October 2023, during which Israel tightened control over Gaza’s border entries.

COGAT also clarified that humanitarian aid will not pass through Rafah, stating that such an arrangement “has not been agreed upon at any stage.” Instead, aid is continuing to enter Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing and other routes, subject to Israeli security checks.

Israeli media report that Tel Aviv is withholding the reopening of Rafah until it receives the remains of all Israeli hostages still held by Hamas. So far, Hamas has released 20 live hostages and returned the remains of 10 others in exchange for the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas stated it is making significant efforts to locate the remains of additional captives as required under the ceasefire terms.

The ceasefire agreement, brokered last week and backed by a proposal from US President Donald Trump, outlines a multi-phase process. The first phase includes hostage-prisoner exchanges, with subsequent phases involving Gaza’s reconstruction and the formation of a new governance structure excluding Hamas.

Since the beginning of the war in October 2023, Israeli military aggression have killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, leaving much of the Gaza Strip in ruins.[]

