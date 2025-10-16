SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Uncertainty Persists Over Reopening of Rafah Crossing Under Ceasefire Deal

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

7 Views

Gaza, MINA – Uncertainty surrounds the reopening of the Rafah border crossing for passengers, despite expectations it would open on Wednesday under the first phase of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas, Anadolu Agency reported.

Israel’s Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) announced that the date for reopening the Rafah crossing will be revealed at a later stage, pending final arrangements with Egypt. No specific timeline has been provided.

The Rafah crossing, a crucial gateway for Palestinians in Gaza to the outside world, has been closed since May 2024. This followed the escalation of the conflict in October 2023, during which Israel tightened control over Gaza’s border entries.

COGAT also clarified that humanitarian aid will not pass through Rafah, stating that such an arrangement “has not been agreed upon at any stage.” Instead, aid is continuing to enter Gaza through the Kerem Shalom crossing and other routes, subject to Israeli security checks.

Also Read: Current Condition of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza After Ceasefire

Israeli media report that Tel Aviv is withholding the reopening of Rafah until it receives the remains of all Israeli hostages still held by Hamas. So far, Hamas has released 20 live hostages and returned the remains of 10 others in exchange for the release of nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

Hamas stated it is making significant efforts to locate the remains of additional captives as required under the ceasefire terms.

The ceasefire agreement, brokered last week and backed by a proposal from US President Donald Trump, outlines a multi-phase process. The first phase includes hostage-prisoner exchanges, with subsequent phases involving Gaza’s reconstruction and the formation of a new governance structure excluding Hamas.

Since the beginning of the war in October 2023, Israeli military aggression have killed nearly 68,000 Palestinians, mostly women and children, leaving much of the Gaza Strip in ruins.[]

Also Read: Trump Warns Israel Could Resume Gaza Operations if Hamas Violates Ceasefire

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagborder reopening ceasefire COGAT egypt Gaza Gaza war Hamas hostage exchange humanitarian aid Israel Kerem Shalom Middle East conflict Palestinian prisoners Rafah crossing Trump initiative US Peace Plan

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Uncertainty Persists Over Reopening of Rafah Crossing Under Ceasefire Deal

  • 6 hours ago
Palestine

Current Condition of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza After Ceasefire

  • 9 hours ago
Palestine

Trump Warns Israel Could Resume Gaza Operations if Hamas Violates Ceasefire

  • 18 hours ago
Asia

Pakistan, Afghanistan Agree to 48-Hour Border Ceasefire after Deadly Clashes

  • 19 hours ago
Hostages release in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Receives Bodies of Two More Hostages from Red Cross in Gaza

  • 21 hours ago
Palestinian brothers Mohammad and Abdel Jawad Shamasneh (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Hamasneh Brothers Freed After 32 Years in Israeli Prisons

  • Wednesday, 15 October 2025 - 23:24 WIB
Load More
International

British Activist Describes Abuse in Israeli Detention After Gaza Aid Flotilla Attack

  • Friday, 10 October 2025 - 19:40 WIB
Europe

After Release, Greta Thunberg Urges World Not to Look Away from Gaza

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 16:25 WIB
Indonesia

Dozens of Families of Al Khoziny Students Urge Authorities to Expedite Victim Evacuation

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB
International

President Prabowo Attends Sharm El-Sheikh Peace Summit, Supports Gaza Peace Efforts

  • Tuesday, 14 October 2025 - 09:00 WIB
Asia

Afghan FM: Afghanistan Has Good Relations with All Neighbors, Except One

  • Tuesday, 14 October 2025 - 18:30 WIB
Indonesia

President Prabowo Affirms Foreign Nationals Can Lead State-Owned Enterprises

  • 7 hours ago
International

Erdogan to Trump: Israel Must Halt Attacks for Peace Plan to Succeed

  • Saturday, 4 October 2025 - 02:00 WIB
Articles

Palestinians in Gaza Remain Wary Amid Ceasefire Jubilation

  • Friday, 10 October 2025 - 09:40 WIB
Hamas Fighters (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Al-Qassam Brigades to Release 20 Israeli Hostages Under Gaza Ceasefire Deal

  • Monday, 13 October 2025 - 12:40 WIB
Palestine

Current Condition of Indonesian Hospital in Gaza After Ceasefire

  • 9 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us