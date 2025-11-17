UN Says Israel Blocking Vital Tent Deliveries to Gaza

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations warned on Monday that the humanitarian situation in Gaza remains “severely difficult,” revealing that Israeli authorities have repeatedly blocked its attempts to deliver desperately needed tents to the war-torn enclave.

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stated that since October 10, at least nine UN attempts to bring tents into Gaza have been rejected, despite urgent needs exacerbated by recent heavy rains. While humanitarian teams have conducted rapid assessments and provided initial aid, the blockade on shelter materials continues to worsen living conditions.

Although food distribution has seen some improvement, with plans to resume fuller parcel distributions across Gaza, access to northern Gaza remains severely limited. Dujarric cited multiple impediments including “deprioritization of humanitarian cargo at crossings, customs clearance delays, and a lack of access to northern crossings.”

The scale of destruction remains overwhelming, with UN teams having cleared 100,000 tons of debris since the ceasefire, a small fraction of the nearly 58 million tons of rubble spread across Gaza, only half of which is currently accessible.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)