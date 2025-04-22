UN Marks 50 Days of Aid Blockade in Gaza, Warns of Humanitarian Collapse

Gaza, MINA – The United Nations on Monday observed 50 days since Israeli authorities imposed a full blockade on humanitarian aid entering the Gaza Strip, raising urgent alarms over the dire humanitarian crisis threatening the lives of millions, Palestine Chronicle reported.

“Today marks 50 days since the Israeli authorities have completely blocked incoming supplies of any kind into the Gaza Strip,” UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said during a press briefing.

He noted that since early March, no trucks carrying food, fuel, medicine, or essential supplies have been allowed to enter Gaza, regardless of the critical need for these resources.

“Food stocks have run dangerously low. Rations have been cut. Critical medicines, vaccines and medical supplies are all running low,” Dujarric stated.

Fuel shortages have drastically affected emergency services, including ambulances that are now unable to operate efficiently. Cooking gas has vanished from markets, and bakeries have been forced to close.

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) warned that the blockade is having devastating consequences. “Children and adults alike are going hungry. Access to health care is falling apart,” Dujarric said, adding that attacks on civilians, emergency teams, and aid workers have increased. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

