UN Expert: Israel is Perpetrating Genocide against Palestinians in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights situation in the Palestinian territories, said today that Israel is perpetrating genocide against Palestinians one neighborhood at the time, one hospital at the time, one school at the time, and one ‘safe zone’ at the time, Wafa reports.

She said in a tweet, “In the largest and most shameful concentration camp of the 21st century, Israel is genociding the Palestinians one neighborhood at the time, one hospital at the time, one school at the time, one refugee camp at the time, one ‘safe zone’ at the time, with US and European weapons.”

Albanese criticized the global community’s indifference to Israel’s ongoing atrocities. She pointed to a long history of targeted killings of Palestinians both domestically and abroad, emphasizing that such actions cannot go unpunished.

The UN expert underscored the necessity of independent, transparent investigations and accountability as crucial steps toward achieving peace. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)