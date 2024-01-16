Select Language

UN Chief Urges Gaza Ceasefire, Slams Palestinian Collective Punishment

photo:%20AA

New York, MINA – UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for an “immediate humanitarian ceasefire” in Gaza, as the Israeli bloody aggression on the Gaza Strip passed the 100-day milestone.

“We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. To ensure sufficient aid gets to where it is needed,” Guterres said at a press briefing in New York, Palinfo reported.

“Nothing can justify the collective punishment of the Palestinian people,” Guterres said.

Commenting on the Israeli forces’ actions in the Gaza Strip, Guterres noted that the “onslaught” had resulted in “wholesale destruction” and an unprecedented rate of civilian killings during his tenure as Secretary-General.

“Aid workers, under enormous pressure and with no safety guarantees, are doing their best to deliver inside Gaza,” the UN chief said.

Also Read:  The Islamic World Celebrates 1150th Birthday of Abu Nasr Al-Farabi

He pointed out that 152 UN employees have been killed since October 7 in the Gaza Strip.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

