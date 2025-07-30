UK to Recognize Palestine in September, Says PM Starmer

London, MINA – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced Tuesday that the United Kingdom will officially recognize the State of Palestine during the United Nations General Assembly in September unless Israel takes concrete steps to end the worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza and commits to a two-state solution, according to Anadolu Agency.

“I can confirm the UK will recognize the state of Palestine by the United Nations General Assembly in September, unless the Israeli government takes substantive steps to end the appalling situation in Gaza, agree to a ceasefire, and commit to a long-term sustainable peace that revives the prospect of a two-state solution,” Starmer stated during a press conference following an emergency cabinet meeting.

The announcement follows a letter signed by over 250 British lawmakers urging the government to recognize Palestinian statehood. French President Emmanuel Macron had already pledged last week that France would recognize Palestine at the same UN meeting.

Starmer emphasized that recognition would be a contribution to a genuine peace process. “Our goal remains a safe and secure Israel alongside a viable and sovereign Palestinian state,” he added.

He outlined the conditions required to prevent immediate recognition: allowing the UN to resume aid deliveries to Gaza, a clear declaration that there will be no annexation of land in the West Bank, a firm commitment by Israel to a long-term peace process aiming at the two-state solution.

The Prime Minister also demanded that Hamas immediately release all hostages, agree to a ceasefire, disarm, and accept that it will not be part of Gaza’s future governance.

When asked about the timing of the decision, Starmer said it was driven by the “intolerable” humanitarian situation in Gaza and growing concern that the two-state solution is slipping further out of reach.

“This is intended to further that cause. It is being done now because the possibility of a two-state solution feels more distant today than it has for many years,” he said.

Israel’s Foreign Ministry condemned the UK’s move, calling it “a reward for Hamas” that would harm efforts to reach a ceasefire.

Since October 7, 2023, the Israeli military aggression has waged a relentless offensive on the Gaza Strip, killing over 60,000 Palestinians, most of them women and children, and causing severe shortages of food and medicine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

