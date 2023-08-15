Select Language

Two Palestinians Killed by Israeli Forces Near Jericho

Jericho, MINA – Two Palestinians, including a minor, were early Tuesday killed by Israeli gunfire during a military raid in the refugee camp of Aqabat Jabr, in the occupied West Bank city of Jericho, according to medical sources, Wafa reported.

Local sources said that an Israeli army force raided the camp and opened fire at Palestinian civillians, injuring Qusai al-Walaji, 16, and Mohammad Nujoom, 25. They were pronounced dead later.

The Palestinian Prisoner’s Society in Jericho said that the Israeli forces also detained a 20-year-old Palestinian youth from the camp.

With the killing of the two youths, the number of Palestinians killed by Israeli gunfire in Jericho’s Aqabat Jabr camp has risen to 11. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

