Two Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Bombing of Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Two Palestinian journalists were killed early Tuesday in an airstrike by Israeli warplanes on the Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

Saeed Al-Taweel and Mohammad Sobh were killed while filming the targeting of a residential building by Israeli warplanes in Rimal district in western Gaza, according to information obtained by Anadolu from hospital sources.

Other journalists were reportedly injured in the same area during the bombing.

Israeli warplanes are bombing various areas of Gaza throughout the night.

In areas where the material damage is severe, there have been no official statements yet on the number of casualties and injuries.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)