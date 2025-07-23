SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Two More Palestinian Journalists Killed in Gaza, Death Toll Rises to 231

sajadi Editor : Widi - 9 hours ago

9 hours ago

Two Palestinian Journalists Killed in Israeli Airstrikes (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Gaza, MINA – Two Palestinian journalists were killed in separate Israeli attacks on Wednesday, raising the total number of journalists killed in Gaza since October 2023 to 231, according to Gaza’s government media office, as reported by Anadolu Agency.

The journalists, Tamer Al-Za’anin and Wala’a Ja’bari, reportedly lost their lives due to Israeli army fire. The media office did not provide further details regarding the exact circumstances or locations of the incidents.

Local media stated that Al-Za’anin, a photojournalist, was killed by Israeli forces in Khan Younis during a raid targeting Dr. Marwan Al-Hams, director of Gaza’s field hospitals.

Medical sources also confirmed that journalist Wala’a Ja’bari was killed along with her husband, four children, and unborn baby in an Israeli airstrike in eastern Gaza City.

Also Read: Hamas Claims Israeli Soldier Killed, 7 Wounded in Gaza Attack

The Gaza government media office condemned what it described as “systematic assassinations” of Palestinian journalists and urged human rights and media organizations worldwide to speak out against these acts.

Since the beginning of the Israeli military offensive in October 2023, over 59,200 Palestinians, mostly women and children have been killed, and Gaza’s infrastructure, including its health system, has been severely damaged, with widespread food shortages reported. []

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)

Also Read: Deadly Child Malnutrition in Gaza Reaches Catastrophic Level Amid Aid Restrictions

