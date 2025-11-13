Türkiye Urges Israel to Match Hamas’ Constructive Steps Toward Permanent Gaza Ceasefire

Istanbul, MINA – Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Wednesday that Hamas has shown a willingness to take constructive steps to ensure the current ceasefire in Gaza becomes permanent and urged Israel to demonstrate the same commitment.

“The Gaza Strip is part of Palestine; it must remain so and be treated as such,” Fidan said during a joint press conference in Ankara with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty.

Fidan expressed satisfaction over Abdelatty’s visit, which included a meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and hailed the progress in bilateral relations under the leadership of the two presidents.

He described the first High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) meeting in September 2024 as a turning point in Türkiye–Egypt ties, highlighting efforts to finalize pending agreements by the next HLSCC session.

Fidan noted that Egypt is Türkiye’s largest trading partner in Africa, with trade volume rising 11% in 2024 to nearly $9 billion, and expressed hope of reaching $15 billion. He emphasized collaboration in energy, transportation, and defense, adding that both countries aim to strengthen military cooperation through reciprocal visits and exercises.

The ministers also discussed regional issues including Libya, Sudan, and Syria. Fidan reaffirmed Türkiye’s support for a unified, terrorism-free Syria and praised Syria’s growing international engagement, including participation in the Global Coalition to Defeat ISIS.

He said Türkiye and Egypt are working jointly to promote peace and stability across the Middle East and Africa, particularly in humanitarian coordination for Gaza.

Fidan described his recent meetings in the United States as “highly productive,” noting discussions involving US President Donald Trump, Syrian President Ahmed al-Shaara, and senior US officials. Talks covered support for Syria’s unity, potential Gaza-related UN resolutions, and an international stabilization force proposal.

He also discussed advancing Russia–Ukraine peace efforts and improving coordination on Gaza’s ceasefire process.

Fidan reaffirmed Türkiye’s determination to continue humanitarian assistance to Gaza in coordination with Egypt, calling the joint efforts “historic.”

He stressed that humanitarian aid, ceasefire maintenance, and political resolution efforts each require distinct but coordinated strategies, noting continued engagement with the UN, Arab League, and European partners.

“We have always believed we are on the side of truth, peace, and justice,” Fidan said. “Even when challenges persist, we remain committed to cooperation, professionalism, and brotherhood.”

Fidan concluded by offering condolences for the soldiers killed in a recent military plane crash on the Azerbaijan–Georgia border and thanked Georgian authorities for their swift assistance.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

