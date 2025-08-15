SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Turkey Strongly Condemns Israel’s Settlement Expansion in West Bank’s E1 Are

sajadi Editor : Widi - 26 minutes ago

26 minutes ago

5 Views

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu points at a map of the Jordan Valley as he gives a statement in Ramat Gan, near the Israeli coastal city of Tel Aviv, on September 10, 2019. - Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a deeply controversial pledge on September 10 to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if re-elected in September 17 polls. He also reiterated his intention to annex Israeli settlements throughout the West Bank if re-elected, though in coordination with US President Donald Trump, whose long-awaited peace plan is expected to be unveiled sometime after the vote. (Photo by Menahem KAHANA / AFP)

Istanbul, MINA – Turkey’s Foreign Ministry issued a stern condemnation on Thursday against Israel’s approval of new settlement construction in the strategic E1 zone of the occupied West Bank, warning the move would permanently sever East Jerusalem from Palestinian territory, Anadolu Agency reported.

In an official statement posted on Turkey’s Next Sosyal platform, the ministry declared: “This illegal expansion blatantly violates international law and UN resolutions, undermines Palestine’s territorial integrity, and destroys prospects for a two-state solution.” The statement emphasized that lasting peace can only be achieved through “an independent, sovereign Palestinian state based on 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.”

The condemnation came as Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich greenlit 6,916 new settler units – 3,401 in Ma’ale Adumim and 3,515 in surrounding areas. Experts warn the E1 project would effectively bisect the West Bank, isolating Palestinian cities from Jerusalem and disrupting territorial contiguity essential for a future Palestinian state.

Turkey’s protest aligns with the International Court of Justice’s July 2024 advisory opinion that deemed Israeli settlements illegal under international law and demanded their evacuation. The Turkish government reiterated its unwavering support for Palestinian self-determination amid what it called “Israel’s systematic colonization of occupied lands.” []

Also Read: UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagBezalel Smotrich E1 area controversy East Jerusalem ICJ ruling International law violation Israel settlements Middle East conflict Palestinian statehood Turkish foreign policy Two-State Solution UN resolutions West Bank annexation

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Palestine

Turkey Strongly Condemns Israel’s Settlement Expansion in West Bank’s E1 Are

  • 26 minutes ago
Palestine

Israeli Pilots Protest Gaza Reoccupation Plan, Citing Hostage Safety Concerns

  • 17 hours ago
Europe

Over 250,000 March Across Britain in Historic Protest Against Gaza Violence

  • Sunday, 10 August 2025 - 11:55 WIB
International

OIC, GCC, Arab League Reject Israel’s Plan to Fully Occupy Gaza

  • Sunday, 10 August 2025 - 09:56 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Strongly Condemns Israel’s Plan to Takeover Gaza

  • Saturday, 9 August 2025 - 16:59 WIB
Israeli bombing of Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

Five Nations Condemn Israel’s Plan to Occupy Gaza City

  • Saturday, 9 August 2025 - 14:40 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Norway Wealth Fund Divests from 11 Israeli Companies

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 12:21 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
Situation in Northern Gaza is Horrific: UNICEF (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Tops 61,700 Amid Relentless Israeli Attacks

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 08:47 WIB
Indonesia

Over 100 Nihongo Partner Volunteers Begin Teaching in Indonesia Until March 2026

  • 22 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Sends Two Contestants to 2025 International Quran Recitation Event in Saudi Arabia

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 21:00 WIB
Indonesia

New Indonesian History Book to be Launched for 80th Independence Day Anniversary

  • Thursday, 7 August 2025 - 16:30 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Forces Destroy Over 300 Homes in Gaza City’s Zeitoun Neighborhood

  • Thursday, 14 August 2025 - 06:00 WIB
International

Saudi Arabia Condemns Netanyahu’s ‘Greater Israel’ Plan as Violation of International Law

  • 22 hours ago
Israeli military aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Eight in Gaza City Residential Area

  • 17 hours ago
International

OIC Condemns Netanyahu’s Expansionist Statements

  • 14 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us