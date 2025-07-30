SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Tsunami Waves Hit Coastal Regions of Japan, After Massive 8.8 Earthquake

sajadi Editor : Widi - 4 hours ago

4 hours ago

12 Views

Sea wave on Coast (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Tokyo, MINA – Tsunami waves have struck coastal regions of Japan and Russia following a massive 8.8-magnitude earthquake off Russia’s Far East, prompting widespread alerts across the Pacific, including the United States, the Philippines, and several Latin American nations, Al Jazeera reported.

Japan’s NHK World reported tsunami waves as high as 60 cm (1.9 ft) along parts of the Pacific coast, with officials warning that waves could rise to 3 meters (9.8 ft). Evacuations were ordered in multiple coastal towns, and tsunami advisories will remain in place across Japan for the next 24 hours. Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba called on residents to seek higher ground and remain in safe areas until the warnings are lifted.

Russia’s Kamchatka region experienced waves up to 4 meters (13 ft), flooding the seaport town of Severo-Kurilsk. All 2,000 residents were evacuated in time, and a state of emergency was declared throughout the North Kuril District. Buildings were seen submerged in water in footage posted on Russian social media.

The United States also issued tsunami warnings for Hawaii, Alaska’s Aleutian Islands, and parts of California. Evacuation orders were given in several Hawaiian coastal areas, with Honolulu’s Department of Emergency Management stating: “Destructive tsunami waves expected.” Flights at Hilo International Airport were suspended, and residents were seen fleeing to higher ground in traffic jams.

Also Read: Boats from 44 Countries to Join Largest Civilian Flotilla to Break Gaza Siege

The US Tsunami Warning Centers indicated that waves of 1 to 3 meters could hit coastal areas of Chile, Peru, Ecuador, Japan, and various Pacific island nations. The earthquake’s epicenter was located 136 km (85 miles) east of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky in Russia’s Far East, and it was later upgraded from an initial magnitude of 8.0 to 8.8 by the US Geological Survey.

Aftershocks measuring 6.9 and 6.3 in magnitude were recorded shortly after the initial quake. Authorities in Russia confirmed several minor injuries but no fatalities so far.

Experts have warned of the high destructive potential of this earthquake. “This is a subduction zone setting with a real risk of large tsunamis,” said Dr. Nathan Bangs of the University of Texas Institute for Geophysics, comparing the situation to the devastating Sumatra and Tohoku quakes.

Tsunami alerts were also issued for Indonesia, Taiwan, and the Philippines, with waves expected throughout the day on Wednesday across affected regions. []

Also Read: UN Conference Adopts ‘Integrated, Actionable Framework’ for Two-State Solution

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Sea wave on Coast (photo: Anadolu Agency)
