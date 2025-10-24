SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Trump Warns Israel Could Lose All US Support Over West Bank Annexation

sajadi Editor : Widi - 49 minutes ago

49 minutes ago

2 Views

US President Donald Trump. (Photo: Anadolu)

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Israel, cautioning that it would lose “all American support” if it proceeds with annexing the occupied West Bank.

In an interview with Time magazine, Trump emphasized that annexation “will not happen,” stressing his commitment to Arab nations that oppose the move.

“We have had great Arab support. It will not happen (annexation of the West Bank) because I promised the Arab countries that it would not. It will not happen. Israel will lose all US support if it happens,” Trump stated.

The president also revealed that he intervened to halt Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s military aggression in Gaza, expressing concerns about Israel’s declining international backing. “I did it in part to warn of the deteriorating global support Israel enjoys,” he added.

Also Read: ICJ Grants Israel Another Extension in Genocide Case Filed by South Africa

Trump’s remarks followed the Israeli Knesset’s preliminary approval of a bill to impose “Israeli sovereignty” over the West Bank, a move widely seen as a step toward formal annexation.

The bill, introduced by MK Avi Maoz of the far-right Noam party, narrowly passed with 25 votes in favor and 24 against, despite Netanyahu’s reported efforts to delay the vote to prevent friction with Washington.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported signs of division within Netanyahu’s coalition during the vote. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir praised the decision, declaring, “The time to impose sovereignty over the West Bank has come now.”

Trump’s warning underscores a growing rift between Washington and Tel Aviv over Israel’s settlement expansion and its approach to the occupied territories, marking one of the sharpest rebukes from the US since the start of the Gaza conflict.[]

Also Read: Trump: Israel ‘Not Going to Do Anything with West Bank’ After Annexation Vote

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagannexation Arab countries Avi Maoz Benjamin Netanyahu Donald Trump Gaza conflict Israel Itamar Ben-Gvir Knesset Middle East Noam Party US support US-Israel Relations Washington West Bank

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

America

Trump Warns Israel Could Lose All US Support Over West Bank Annexation

  • 49 minutes ago
Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prison(photo: PIC)
Palestine

Ben Gvir Threatens Execution of Palestinian Prisoners

  • 6 hours ago
International

ICJ Grants Israel Another Extension in Genocide Case Filed by South Africa

  • 7 hours ago
Palestine

Photos Expose Harsh Conditions of Palestinian Prisoners in Israeli Jail

  • 8 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Expresses Readiness for Comprehensive National Dialogue with Palestinian Factions

  • 9 hours ago
America

Trump: Israel ‘Not Going to Do Anything with West Bank’ After Annexation Vote

  • 10 hours ago
Load More
Articles

Facing the Wall: Netanyahu and Ambitions Built on Blood

  • Sunday, 19 October 2025 - 17:25 WIB
International

WFP Says Gaza Food Deliveries Rise but Still Far Below Target Amid Limited Access

  • Wednesday, 22 October 2025 - 09:40 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Delegation Visits Egypt to Discuss Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire

  • Monday, 20 October 2025 - 15:00 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Four Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Israel Violates Ceasefire Again

  • Tuesday, 21 October 2025 - 08:00 WIB
KNESSET
Palestine

Israeli Knesset Opens Winter Session amid Protests and Clashes over Judicial Power

  • Tuesday, 21 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Receives 30 More Bodies from Israel, Some Show Signs of Abuse

  • Thursday, 23 October 2025 - 07:30 WIB
Articles

Creating Opportunity and Avoiding Misery; Lesson Learn on Waste Recycling Issue

  • Thursday, 23 October 2025 - 21:31 WIB
Indonesia

Heavy Rains Trigger Major Floods Across Central Java’s Grobogan Regency, Affecting Thousands of Residents

  • 14 hours ago
International

ICJ Grants Israel Another Extension in Genocide Case Filed by South Africa

  • 7 hours ago
Europe

Dutch Medical Association Nominates Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya for Nobel Peace Prize

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 14:25 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us