Trump Warns Israel Could Lose All US Support Over West Bank Annexation

Washington, MINA – US President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning to Israel, cautioning that it would lose “all American support” if it proceeds with annexing the occupied West Bank.

In an interview with Time magazine, Trump emphasized that annexation “will not happen,” stressing his commitment to Arab nations that oppose the move.

“We have had great Arab support. It will not happen (annexation of the West Bank) because I promised the Arab countries that it would not. It will not happen. Israel will lose all US support if it happens,” Trump stated.

The president also revealed that he intervened to halt Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s military aggression in Gaza, expressing concerns about Israel’s declining international backing. “I did it in part to warn of the deteriorating global support Israel enjoys,” he added.

Trump’s remarks followed the Israeli Knesset’s preliminary approval of a bill to impose “Israeli sovereignty” over the West Bank, a move widely seen as a step toward formal annexation.

The bill, introduced by MK Avi Maoz of the far-right Noam party, narrowly passed with 25 votes in favor and 24 against, despite Netanyahu’s reported efforts to delay the vote to prevent friction with Washington.

Israel’s Channel 12 reported signs of division within Netanyahu’s coalition during the vote. National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir praised the decision, declaring, “The time to impose sovereignty over the West Bank has come now.”

Trump’s warning underscores a growing rift between Washington and Tel Aviv over Israel’s settlement expansion and its approach to the occupied territories, marking one of the sharpest rebukes from the US since the start of the Gaza conflict.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)