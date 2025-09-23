SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Trump Criticizes UN for Failing to Address Global Conflicts and Border Security

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

7 Views

US President Donald Trump delivered a speech at its New York headquarters on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
New York, MINA – US President Donald Trump delivered a sharp rebuke to the United Nations during a speech at its New York headquarters on Tuesday, accusing the international body of failing to fulfill its mission and enabling undocumented migration through what he called a “globalist” agenda.

Trump claimed he brokered resolutions in seven global conflicts, including disputes involving Azerbaijan and Armenia, Cambodia and Thailand, and Israel and Iran without UN assistance.

“No president or prime minister, and for that matter, no other country has ever done anything close to that, and I did it in just seven months,” he said. “It’s too bad that I had to do these things instead of the United Nations doing them.”

He expressed disappointment in the UN’s performance, saying the organization has “tremendous potential” but is “not even coming close” to fulfilling it. Trump went further, alleging that the UN is not only failing to resolve international issues but is also contributing to new ones.

“The best example is the number one political issue of our time, the crisis of uncontrolled migration. It’s uncontrolled. Your countries are being ruined,” Trump told world leaders. “The United Nations is funding an assault on Western countries and their borders.”

The former president’s remarks underscored his long-standing skepticism of multilateral institutions and global governance, emphasizing national sovereignty and stricter border control as key priorities. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagborder security Donald Trump global conflicts globalist agenda international relations National Sovereignty Trump UN speech UN criticism un headquarters uncontrolled migration undocumented migration United Nations Western countries World Leaders

