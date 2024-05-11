Three People Will Become Residents of Heaven, Who Are They?

Illustration, diligent evening prayer is one of the signs of someone who will become a resident of heaven (Photo: Freepik @rawpixel.com)

By Zaenal Muttaqin

Heaven, with its immeasurable beauty and pleasure, has been a deep dream for religious humans throughout time. It is there that all perfect happiness gathers, and every soul dreams of experiencing eternal peace and infinite happiness.

However, behind this longing, not everyone will become a resident of heaven. Heaven is a reward for those who live their lives with full obedience to Allah Subhanahu wa Ta’ala, good deeds and sincerity.

In the teachings of Islam, there are three characteristics of people who are promised heaven in the afterlife. These three characters are often mentioned as role models for humanity.

They are people whose words are kind, people who give a lot of food in charity, and people who diligently pray at night when many people are still sleeping soundly.

As mentioned in a hadith narrated by Imam Ahmad, from Ali bin Abu Talib, the Prophet sallallaahu alaihi wasallam said:

إِنَّ فِي الْجَم وَظُهُورُهَا مِنْ بُطُونِهَا” فَقَالَ أَعْرَابِيٌّ: لِمَنْ هِيَ God bless you قَالَ: “لِمَنْ أَطَابَ الْكَلَامَ، وَأَطْعَمَ الطَّعَامَ، وَصَلَّى لِلَّهِ بِاللَّيْلِ وَالنَّاسُ نِيَامٌ

In fact, in heaven there are buildings whose insides can be seen from the outside, and the outside can be seen from the inside. Then, a Bedouin asked, “O Messenger of Allah, who are those buildings for?” Rasulullah shallallahu ‘alaihi wasallam answered: For people who speak well and like to give food, and like to pray for Allah at night when people are sleeping.”

According to this hadith, the three characteristics of people who will become residents of heaven are:

1. People whose words are kind

The beauty of a word is that it can bring peace and kindness to others. People who watch their words, choose polite and loving words, will bring goodness to the surrounding environment.

Kind words are also evidence of a person’s kindness and wisdom.

In Islamic teachings, guarding your tongue from bad language is a form of worship that is highly recommended.

2. People who give alms to food

The blessing of sharing one’s sustenance, especially food, is one way to get closer to God and also help others in need.

People who are not stingy in sharing food, even though they are limited, will receive a great reward from God.

Serving food to others is a noble act that reflects an attitude of generosity and social concern.

3. People who regularly pray at night

Evening prayer is a service performed in the last third of the night, when most people are still sleeping. Performing evening prayers shows one’s sincerity and love for God.

When all is silent, people who stand to communicate with the Creator show firmness of faith and sincerity in seeking His pleasure.

Night prayers are also the right time to reflect on God’s greatness and ask for forgiveness for the sins that have been committed.

These three characters are real examples of kindness, generosity and devotion to God. By using them as role models, it is hoped that we can all follow in their footsteps and get heaven in the afterlife. (T/RE1/P2)

