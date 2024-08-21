Thousands Palestinians Flee as Israel Orders more Evacuations in Deir al-Balah

Gaza, MINA – Thousands of displaced Palestinian civilians have begun evacuating their areas in eastern Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip after new Israeli evacuation orders, according to witnesses, Anadolu Agency reports.

The area was previously designated as a “safe zone” for civilians, but the Israeli army ordered residents to leave it ahead of a new military operation there.

Military spokesman Avichay Adraee said certain neighborhoods in Deir al-Balah are now deemed a “dangerous combat zone,” calling on residents to move westward ahead of an imminent attack in the area.

The warning has forced thousands of civilians to flee on feet, carrying small bags and some basic belongings such as blankets, bedding and a little food, witnesses said.

Last week, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said that Israel has reduced the so-called “humanitarian zone” in Gaza to just 11% of the territory, causing widespread panic and fear among displaced people.

According to Gaza’s government media office, two million people in Gaza have been displaced by Israel’s ongoing offensive on the enclave. (T/RE1/P2)

