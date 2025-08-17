Thousands of Israelis Protest Nationwide, Demanding Prisoner Swap Deal and End to Gaza War

Tel Aviv, MINA – Thousands of Israelis took to the streets across the country on Saturday, demanding their government secure a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas and bring an end to the devastating war in Gaza.

According to Anadolu Agency, mass demonstrations erupted in major cities, including Paris Square in Jerusalem, Horev Center in Haifa, Beersheba in the south, and Nahariya in the north. The largest rallies were held outside the Defense Ministry headquarters and Habima Square on Tel Aviv’s Rothschild Boulevard, a focal point for anti-government protests over the past year.

“We can’t wait any longer. Every day without a deal is another day our loved ones could die,” shouted Shai Danzig, the father of a captive, his voice hoarse from shouting and tears. Families of the hostages led the protests, accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of deliberately stalling negotiations to preserve his fragile ruling coalition.

Israeli authorities estimate that around 50 of its citizens remain held in Gaza, with only 20 believed to still be alive. Meanwhile, more than 10,800 Palestinians are imprisoned in Israeli jails, where human rights groups report widespread torture, starvation, and medical neglect.

The protests come amid growing international pressure on Israel. In November 2024, the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued arrest warrants for Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes. Simultaneously, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) continues to hear a genocide case against Israel.

In Gaza, the death toll has reached 61,900 since October 2023. Israel’s latest military aggression on the Zeitoun neighborhood, which destroyed 400 homes, has deepened the humanitarian catastrophe in the besieged enclave, where famine now looms. []

