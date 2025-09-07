The Sunnah of Eclipse Prayer: A Step-by-Step Guide

The Indonesian Ministry of Religious Affairs (Kemenag) has urged all Muslims in Indonesia to perform the eclipse prayer, known as Salat Khusuf. This appeal coincides with the total lunar eclipse phenomenon expected to occur on Sunday, September 7th.

As this is a rare prayer, some of us may have forgotten or may not know the exact procedure. So, let’s revisit how to perform the eclipse prayer.

There are several recommendations from the hadith regarding the eclipse prayer for both a solar eclipse (qusuf) and a lunar eclipse (khusuf).

إِنَّ الشَّمْسَ وَالقَمَرَ آيَتَانِ مِنْ آيَاتِ اللَّهِ، لاَ يَنْكَسِفَانِ لِمَوْتِ أَحَدٍ وَلاَ لِحَيَاتِهِ، فَإِذَا رَأَيْتُمُوهُمَا، فَادْعُوا اللَّهَ وَصَلُّوا حَتَّى يَنْجَلِيَ

“Indeed, the sun and the moon are two of Allah’s signs. They do not eclipse due to the death or birth of anyone. If you see them (in eclipse), then pray and supplicate to Allah until the phenomenon ends.” (Narrated by Al-Bukhari and Muslim).

The call to prayer for an eclipse is also mentioned in the hadith:

عَنْ عَبْدِ اللَّهِ بْنِ عَمْرٍو رَضِيَ اللَّهُ عَنْهُمَا قَالَ لَمَّا كَسَفَتْ الشَّمْسُ عَلَى عَهْدِ رَسُولِ اللَّهِ صَلَّى اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ نُودِيَ إِنَّ الصَّلَاةَ جَامِعَةٌ.

Abdullah bin ‘Amr reported, “When a solar eclipse occurred during the time of Rasulullah Shallallahu ‘Alaihi Wasallam, a call was made, ‘As-salatu jami’ah‘ (the prayer is to be performed in a congregation).” (Narrated by Al-Bukhari).

The procedure for the eclipse prayer is based on the hadith from ‘Aisyah, Radhiyallahu ‘Anha, who said:

عَنْ عَائِشَةَ رَضِيَ اللَّهُ عَنْهَا قَالَتْ كَسَفَتْ الشَّمْسُ عَلَى عَهْدِ رَسُولِ اللَّهِ صَلَّى اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ فَقَامَ النَّبِيُّ صَلَّى اللَّهُ عَلَيْهِ وَسَلَّمَ فَصَلَّى بِالنَّاسِ فَأَطَالَ الْقِرَاءَةَ ثُمَّ رَكَعَ فَأَطَالَ الرُّكُوعَ ثُمَّ رَفَعَ رَأْسَهُ فَأَطَالَ الْقِرَاءَةَ وَهِيَ دُونَ قِرَاءَتِهِ الْأُولَى ثُمَّ رَكَعَ فَأَطَالَ الرُّكُوعَ دُونَ رُكُوعِهِ الْأَوَّلِ ثُمَّ رَفَعَ رَأْسَهُ فَسَجَدَ سَجْدَتَيْنِ ثُمَّ قَامَ فَصَنَعَ فِي الرَّكْعَةِ الثَّانِيَةِ مِثْلَ ذَلِكَ ثُمَّ قَامَ فَقَالَ إِنَّ الشَّمْسَ وَالْقَمَرَ لَا يَخْسِفَانِ لِمَوْتِ أَحَدٍ وَلَا لِحَيَاتِهِ وَلَكِنَّهُمَا آيَتَانِ مِنْ آيَاتِ اللَّهِ يُرِيهِمَا عِبَادَهُ فَإِذَا رَأَيْتُمْ ذَلِكَ فَافْزَعُوا إِلَى الصَّلَاةِ. رواه البخاري

‘Aisyah Radliyallahu ‘Anha, reported: “A solar eclipse occurred during the time of Rasulullah. He stood up and led the people in prayer. He prolonged the recitation, then performed a long bowing (ruku’). He then raised his head and again recited for a long time, but shorter than the first recitation. Then he bowed again, making it longer but shorter than the first bowing. He then raised his head and performed two prostrations (sujud). He then stood up and did the same in the second rak’ah (unit of prayer).” (Narrated by Al-Bukhari).

Based on this hadith, the eclipse prayer consists of two rak’ahs, similar to other optional prayers. However, what makes it unique is that each rak’ah has two ruku’.

The Complete Procedure for Eclipse Prayer

Begin with the intention (niyyah) to pray for the sake of Allah.

First Rak’ah

Begin with the opening takbir (takbiratul ihram).

Recite the opening supplication (du’a iftitah), followed by the Fatihah, and then a long recitation of a surah or verses from the Quran.

Perform a long bowing (ruku’).

Rise from bowing, then recite the Fatihah again, followed by a long surah or verses from the Quran. This recitation should be shorter than the first.

Perform a second bowing, making it long but shorter than the first bowing.

Rise to a standing position (i’tidal).

Perform two prostrations (sujud) as usual, but make the recitation in them longer.

Stand up to begin the second rak’ah.

Second Rak’ah

The second rak’ah is performed in the same way as the first, concluding with the tahiyyat (or tashahhud) and the final salutations (salam).

After the prayer, a khutbah is delivered, advising Muslims. The sermon reminds the congregation to increase their istighfar (seeking Allah’s forgiveness), dhikr (remembrance of Allah), and to give charity and perform other good deeds.

Muslim scholars agree that the time for this prayer is during the eclipse itself. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

