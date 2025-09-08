SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Tens of Thousands Rally in Brussels to Show Solidarity with Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

7 Views

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Brussels on Sunday in the second “Red Line for Gaza” demonstration (photo: PIC)
Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Brussels on Sunday in the second “Red Line for Gaza” demonstration (photo: PIC)

Brussels, MINA – Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Brussels on Sunday in the second “Red Line for Gaza demonstration, demanding that Belgium cut ties with Israel over the ongoing genocide in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to police, around 70,000 people gathered at Brussels North Station before marching toward Jean Rey Square, near European Union institutions, local media reported.

Organizers urged participants to carry red cards as a symbol of “a red card for politicians and institutions facilitating war crimes against the Palestinian people.”

“Although the federal government finally decided to take measures against Israel on September 2, those measures still fall far short of Belgium’s international obligations,” said Ludo De Brabander, one of the organizers.

Also Read: First Boats Flotilla Reaches Tunisia to Bring Humanitarian Aid for Gaza

He stressed that Belgium must take “decisive and comprehensive measures” to end its complicity in the genocide.

Demonstrators demanded a full military embargo on Israel, including the suspension of arms trade and cooperation, as well as a national ban on investments, trade, and diplomatic relations that could contribute to the occupation of Palestinian territories.

The rally, organized by international solidarity groups, was supported by more than 200 organizations, including trade unions, Jewish and Palestinian groups, youth movements, religious organizations, cultural associations, and charities.

The first “Red Line” march on July 15 drew around 100,000 participants.

Also Read: Trump Claims Israel Accepted Ceasefire Terms, Issues Final Warning to Hamas

Israel’s genocide in Gaza marked its 700th day last Friday, with more than 64,000 Palestinians killed. The military offensive has devastated the Gaza Strip, which is now facing famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: For Gaza, Tunisian Man Donates His Rare Ship to the Global Sumud Flotilla

TagBELGIUM Benjamin Netanyahu Brussels demonstration Gaza genocide Human Rights ICC ICJ International Solidarity Israel Ludo De Brabander military embargo Palestine Red Line for Gaza Yoav Gallant

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Brussels on Sunday in the second “Red Line for Gaza” demonstration (photo: PIC)
Europe

Tens of Thousands Rally in Brussels to Show Solidarity with Gaza

  • 1 hour ago
Boats Flotilla (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

First Boats Flotilla Reaches Tunisia to Bring Humanitarian Aid for Gaza

  • 4 hours ago
US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Claims Israel Accepted Ceasefire Terms, Issues Final Warning to Hamas

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia Fully Supports Global Sumud Flotilla to Gaza

  • 11 hours ago
Illustration of Israeli prison for Palestinian (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Accused of Turning Prisons into ‘Torture Grounds’ with New Weapons

  • 21 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Protesters March to Netanyahu’s Home Demanding Prisoner Swap with Hamas

  • 22 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Indonesian FM Expresses Deep Condolences After Diplomat’s Death in Peru

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Palestine

131 Israeli Journalists Urge End to Attacks on Reporters in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 2 September 2025 - 16:07 WIB
Asia

Two Powerful Aftershocks Strike Afghanistan as Death Toll Surpasses 2,200

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 08:09 WIB
Illustration of Israeli prison for Palestinian (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Accused of Turning Prisons into ‘Torture Grounds’ with New Weapons

  • 21 hours ago
Asia

Rohingya Muslims Face Starvation Amidst Arakan Army’s Seizure of Land and Fisheries

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 21:12 WIB
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 67 More Palestinians, Including Aid Seekers in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 3 September 2025 - 06:30 WIB
Indonesia

Maemuna Center Indonesia Meets Sabang Mayor to Support New Hospital in Gaza

  • Thursday, 4 September 2025 - 07:30 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Army Bombs Al-Soussi Tower in Gaza City, Displacing Dozens of Families

  • 18 hours ago
US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Claims Israel Accepted Ceasefire Terms, Issues Final Warning to Hamas

  • 5 hours ago
Photo:Detik Com
Indonesia

Indonesian Military Denies Rumors of Brimob Arresting BAIS Member as Hoax

  • Saturday, 6 September 2025 - 07:00 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us