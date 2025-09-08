Tens of Thousands Rally in Brussels to Show Solidarity with Gaza

Brussels, MINA – Tens of thousands of people took to the streets of Brussels on Sunday in the second “Red Line for Gaza” demonstration, demanding that Belgium cut ties with Israel over the ongoing genocide in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to police, around 70,000 people gathered at Brussels North Station before marching toward Jean Rey Square, near European Union institutions, local media reported.

Organizers urged participants to carry red cards as a symbol of “a red card for politicians and institutions facilitating war crimes against the Palestinian people.”

“Although the federal government finally decided to take measures against Israel on September 2, those measures still fall far short of Belgium’s international obligations,” said Ludo De Brabander, one of the organizers.

He stressed that Belgium must take “decisive and comprehensive measures” to end its complicity in the genocide.

Demonstrators demanded a full military embargo on Israel, including the suspension of arms trade and cooperation, as well as a national ban on investments, trade, and diplomatic relations that could contribute to the occupation of Palestinian territories.

The rally, organized by international solidarity groups, was supported by more than 200 organizations, including trade unions, Jewish and Palestinian groups, youth movements, religious organizations, cultural associations, and charities.

The first “Red Line” march on July 15 drew around 100,000 participants.

Israel’s genocide in Gaza marked its 700th day last Friday, with more than 64,000 Palestinians killed. The military offensive has devastated the Gaza Strip, which is now facing famine. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

