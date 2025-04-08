Ten British Citizens Face War Crimes Complaint for Actions in Gaza

London, MINA – Ten British citizens who served in the Israeli military are facing a complaint of war crimes committed in Gaza, set to be submitted by a group of lawyers to Scotland Yard’s war crimes unit, according to The Guardian as quoted by Palestine Chronicle.

According to The Guardian, a 240-page dossier will be handed over “alleging targeted killing of civilians and aid workers, including by sniper fire, and indiscriminate attacks on civilian areas, including hospitals.”

The report also includes allegations “of coordinated attacks on protected sites including historic monuments and religious sites, and forced transfer and displacement of civilians.”

“British nationals are under a legal obligation not to collude with crimes committed in Palestine. No one is above the law,” Michael Mansfield KC, who is part of the team of UK lawyers and researchers involved in the submission, reportedly said.

Mansfield stressed that if a British national was committing an offence, “we ought to be doing something about it.”

He added, “Even if we can’t stop the government of foreign countries behaving badly, we can at least stop our nationals from behaving badly.”

For legal reasons, the Guardian report noted, “neither the names of suspects, who include officer-level individuals, nor the full report are being made public.”

The report has been submitted on behalf of the Gaza-based Palestinian Centre for Human Rights (PCHR) and the British-based Public Interest Law Centre (PILC), and covers alleged offences committed in the besieged enclave from October 2023 to May 2024.

According to the dossier, which took six months to compile, the suspects, some of whom hold dual British-Israeli citizenship, all face allegations of crimes that amount to “a war crime or crime against humanity.”

It documents one witness at a medical facility having seen corpses “scattered on the ground, especially in the middle of the hospital courtyard, where many dead bodies were buried in a mass grave,” The Guardian reported.

The witness added that a bulldozer “ran over a dead body in a horrific and heart-wrenching scene desecrating the dead,” which also demolished part of the hospital.

The Guardian noted that the report points out that Britain “has a responsibility under international treaties to investigate and prosecute those who have committed ‘core international crimes.’”

In October last year, a Belgium-based rights group, the Hind Rajab Foundation, filed “an unprecedented and historical complaint” with the International Criminal Court (ICC) against 1,000 Israeli soldiers for war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide in the Gaza Strip. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

