Syrian President Calls for Global Support to Rebuild Nation in Historic UN Speech

New York, MINA – Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa declared on Wednesday that his country is embarking on a new era of peace, stability, and prosperity after years of devastating conflict, urging the international community to assist in rebuilding efforts, Anadolu Agency reported.

In his landmark speech at the 80th UN General Assembly in New York, the first by a Syrian head of state since 1967, Sharaa emphasized that Syria is writing a new chapter in its story. He extended gratitude to nations that supported Syria during its darkest times, highlighting Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Arab and Islamic countries, the US, and the EU.

Sharaa reaffirmed Syria’s commitment to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Israel and appealed for respect for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Addressing the atrocities under the former regime of Bashar al-Assad, he detailed widespread abuses, including barrel bombs, chemical attacks, torture, forced displacement, and mass destruction.

Also Read: Japanese Prime Minister Calls for Reform in UN Security Council

“The deposed regime killed nearly one million people, displaced around 14 million, and destroyed nearly two million homes,” he said.

Despite the devastation, Sharaa stressed that the people’s victory against Assad’s regime was achieved without vengeance or further civilian suffering, framing it as a turning point for the nation.

“With this victory, Syria has transformed from a country that exported crises into a historic opportunity to establish stability, peace, and prosperity for Syria and for the region,” he said.

Sharaa’s appearance marks Syria’s return to the UN stage after nearly six decades of absence. Since Assad’s ouster in late 2024, the transitional administration has pursued reforms, social cohesion, and expanded cooperation with global partners. []

Also Read: Belgium, Malta, Andorra, Monaco, and Luxembourg Recognize State of Palestine at UN

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)