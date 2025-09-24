SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Syrian President Calls for Global Support to Rebuild Nation in Historic UN Speech

sajadi Editor : Widi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

6 Views

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa delivers his speech during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City, United States, on September 24, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa delivers his speech during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City, United States, on September 24, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)

New York, MINA – Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa declared on Wednesday that his country is embarking on a new era of peace, stability, and prosperity after years of devastating conflict, urging the international community to assist in rebuilding efforts, Anadolu Agency reported.

In his landmark speech at the 80th UN General Assembly in New York, the first by a Syrian head of state since 1967, Sharaa emphasized that Syria is writing a new chapter in its story. He extended gratitude to nations that supported Syria during its darkest times, highlighting Türkiye, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Arab and Islamic countries, the US, and the EU.

Sharaa reaffirmed Syria’s commitment to the 1974 Disengagement Agreement with Israel and appealed for respect for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Addressing the atrocities under the former regime of Bashar al-Assad, he detailed widespread abuses, including barrel bombs, chemical attacks, torture, forced displacement, and mass destruction.

Also Read: Japanese Prime Minister Calls for Reform in UN Security Council

“The deposed regime killed nearly one million people, displaced around 14 million, and destroyed nearly two million homes,” he said.

Despite the devastation, Sharaa stressed that the people’s victory against Assad’s regime was achieved without vengeance or further civilian suffering, framing it as a turning point for the nation.

“With this victory, Syria has transformed from a country that exported crises into a historic opportunity to establish stability, peace, and prosperity for Syria and for the region,” he said.

Sharaa’s appearance marks Syria’s return to the UN stage after nearly six decades of absence. Since Assad’s ouster in late 2024, the transitional administration has pursued reforms, social cohesion, and expanded cooperation with global partners. []

Also Read: Belgium, Malta, Andorra, Monaco, and Luxembourg Recognize State of Palestine at UN

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAhmad al-Sharaa Bashar al-Assad international relations Middle East peace prosperity reconstruction Syria Syrian War UN General Assembly United Nations

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa delivers his speech during the General Debate of the United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York City, United States, on September 24, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Syrian President Calls for Global Support to Rebuild Nation in Historic UN Speech

  • 2 hours ago
Palestine

Over 900,000 Palestinians in Gaza City Resist Forced Displacement

  • 13 hours ago
A high-level meeting on the Gaza situation took place in New York on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 attended by US President Donald Trump, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and other regional leaders (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Key Regional Leaders Meet in New York to Address Gaza Situation

  • 23 hours ago
US President Donald Trump delivered a speech at its New York headquarters on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Criticizes UN for Failing to Address Global Conflicts and Border Security

  • Wednesday, 24 September 2025 - 06:00 WIB
America

UN Chief Condemns Israeli Continued Illegal Settlements in West Bank

  • Monday, 22 September 2025 - 23:00 WIB
Palestine

Abbas Commits to Elections Within a Year after End of Gaza War

  • Monday, 22 September 2025 - 22:00 WIB
Load More
International

Indonesia FM: Recognition of Palestinian State is a Historical Move

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 11:30 WIB
Europe

Belgium, Malta, Andorra, Monaco, and Luxembourg Recognize State of Palestine at UN

  • 18 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Forces Arrest Palestinian Mayor in West Bank Town

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 14:48 WIB
Palestinian victims of Israeli aggression in Gaza (photo: Palestine chronicle)
Palestine

Israeli Army Kills 7 More Palestinians in Gaza City Amid Ongoing Home Demolitions

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 16:26 WIB
America

Prabowo and Guterres Discuss Indonesia’s Support for Peace in Palestine

  • Tuesday, 23 September 2025 - 21:08 WIB
US President Donald Trump delivered a speech at its New York headquarters on Tuesday, September 23, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Criticizes UN for Failing to Address Global Conflicts and Border Security

  • Wednesday, 24 September 2025 - 06:00 WIB
International

Brazil Officially Joins South Africa at ICJ in Israel Genocide Case

  • Saturday, 20 September 2025 - 21:29 WIB
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Over 65,000 Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Humanitarian Crisis Deepens

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 10:29 WIB
America

Indonesia Garners Global Support for Recognition of Palestine

  • Sunday, 21 September 2025 - 13:30 WIB
Asia

WHO Urges Afghanistan to Lift Restrictions on Female Aid Workers

  • Monday, 8 September 2025 - 16:50 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us