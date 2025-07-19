SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Syria Presidency Announces Immediate Ceasefire Following Clashes in Suwayda

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Damascus, MINA – The Syrian presidency declared a nationwide and immediate ceasefire on Saturday in response to escalating violence in the southern province of Suwayda. The statement urged all parties involved in the conflict to halt hostilities, protect civilians, and ensure the smooth delivery of humanitarian assistance.

“Any violation of this decision will be considered a blatant breach of national sovereignty and will be met with legal consequences under the constitution and current laws,” the presidency stated, as quoted by Anadolu Agency.

The call emphasized the importance of allowing the Syrian state and its institutions to enforce the ceasefire in a responsible manner, aiming to restore stability and end the recent bloodshed.

Clashes first erupted on July 13 between Bedouin Arab tribes and armed Druze groups in Suwayda. Tensions further escalated when Israel launched airstrikes on Syrian military positions in Damascus, citing the protection of Druze communities as justification.

US Ambassador to Ankara Tom Barrack confirmed that both Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa had agreed to the truce, with backing from the United States, Türkiye, Jordan, and neighboring countries.

“We call upon Druze, Bedouins, and Sunnis to put down their weapons and work together, alongside other minorities, to build a new and united Syrian identity,” Barrack said on X. “We urge all Syrians to honor one another and strive for peace and prosperity with their neighbors.”

This ceasefire marks a significant development in post-Assad Syria. Former President Bashar al-Assad, who ruled for nearly 25 years, fled to Russia in December 2024. A transitional government under President Ahmad al-Sharaa has led the country since January 2025. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

