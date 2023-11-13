Surrounded by Israeli Troops, 100 Bodies Pile up in the Courtyard of Al-Syifa Hospital

Gaza, MINA – The Israeli army’s siege of the Al-Syifa Hospital in Gaza City since the last few days has resulted in the bodies of at least 100 Palestinians piling up in the yard because they cannot be taken for burial.

The bodies had been piling up since Friday and until Monday they were still there.

The Director General of the Ministry of Health in Gaza, Muneer Al Barsh, said that Israeli snipers would shoot residents carrying the bodies of their family members.

“There is a disaster that occurred in Gaza hospitals, where patients died without receiving treatment, such as pediatric dialysis patients and adults who died at home, without receiving dialysis sessions,” said Al-Kaila.

According to her, as many as 12 patients died at the Al-Syifa Hospital Complex, due to power outages and medical supplies. The dead included two newborn children.

“The danger that threatened the patient’s life was the medical team’s promise to bury 100 martyrs whose bodies had begun to rot in the hospital grounds, and lying dogs ate some of them, according to the testimony of the medical staff,” she said.

He stressed “the solution is the need to supply medicines, fuel and safely evacuate patients for treatment in Egypt, because hospitals in the Gaza Strip can no longer accept more patients.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)