SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Sudan’s Military Reorganization: Burhan Integrates Allied Forces into National Army

sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

8 Views

Khartoum, MINA – In a significant restructuring of Sudan’s security apparatus, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has ordered the formal integration of all allied militias into the national military framework.

The directive, announced via the army’s official Facebook page on Sunday, will take effect on August 16, 2025, and applies to all auxiliary forces currently operating alongside government troops.

The integration decree mandates that these paramilitary units fall under the legal jurisdiction of the 2007 Armed Forces Act and its amendments, with operational command transferred to the regular military hierarchy across Sudan’s regions.

Military spokespersons framed the move as essential for “affirming the rule of law and strengthening command and control” amid the ongoing conflict with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Also Read: Egypt Rejects “Greater Israel” Vision as Foreign Minister Visits Gaza Border

Burhan’s decision follows his recent address during celebrations marking the Sudanese army’s centenary, where he vowed to continue what he termed the “dignity battle” against insurgents.

“The armed forces will never betray the blood of martyrs who sacrificed their lives defending Sudan,” declared the general, praising the military as a national institution that remains a “source of pride for all Sudanese.”

The reorganization comes after more than two years of intense fighting between government forces and the RSF, during which various allied militias have provided critical support to the national army.

Analysts suggest the integration aims to consolidate military authority and standardize operations, though questions remain about how former militia members will adapt to formal military structures and whether the move might trigger resistance from powerful armed factions. []

Also Read: Sumud Nusantara Finale for Gaza to Draw Over 100,000 in Kuala Lumpur on August 24

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)

TagAbdel Fattah al-Burhan African security armed forces restructuring civil war Khartoum government military integration paramilitary groups Rapid Support Forces regional instability Sudan conflict

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Asia

Sudan’s Military Reorganization: Burhan Integrates Allied Forces into National Army

  • 6 hours ago
Kamil Idris Sworn In as Sudan’s New Prime Minister (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

Kamil Idris Sworn In as Sudan’s New Prime Minister Amid Ongoing Conflict

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 10:04 WIB
International

UNICEF: 3.3 Million Children in Sudan at Risk of Acute Malnutrition

  • Friday, 14 March 2025 - 14:19 WIB
Africa

African Union Urges Ceasefire in Sudan Conflict during Ramadan

  • Saturday, 9 March 2024 - 12:55 WIB
Asia

Egypt Receives 310,000 Sudanese Refugees

  • Friday, 22 September 2023 - 21:34 WIB
Africa

Sudanese Army Chief Rules Out Talks with Rival RSF

  • Tuesday, 29 August 2023 - 16:14 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Thousands Take to the Streets in Purbalingga for Long March Solidarity with Palestine

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 20:56 WIB
Europe

Spain Condemns Israeli Settlement Expansion

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 17:00 WIB
Indonesia

National Library: Indonesians Read Just Six Books Per Year

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 21:27 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia Opens Door to Foreign Funding for Forest Rehabilitation

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 20:32 WIB
Palestine

Israel Starving Palestinian Population in Gaza by Blocking Essential Aid

  • 20 hours ago
Israeli Forces kill civilians in Gaza (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Kill Two Aid Seekers in Southern Gaza, Casualties Mount

  • Sunday, 17 August 2025 - 13:56 WIB
Asia

Nearly 200 Dead as Flash Floods and Landslides Devastate Northern Pakistan

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 20:34 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Palestine

Gaza’s Healthcare System Collapsing Under Israeli Military Aggression

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 07:23 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Kill Nine Palestinians in Gaza City and Khan Younis

  • Tuesday, 12 August 2025 - 17:17 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us