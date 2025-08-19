Sudan’s Military Reorganization: Burhan Integrates Allied Forces into National Army

Khartoum, MINA – In a significant restructuring of Sudan’s security apparatus, General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, Chairman of the Sovereignty Council and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, has ordered the formal integration of all allied militias into the national military framework.

The directive, announced via the army’s official Facebook page on Sunday, will take effect on August 16, 2025, and applies to all auxiliary forces currently operating alongside government troops.

The integration decree mandates that these paramilitary units fall under the legal jurisdiction of the 2007 Armed Forces Act and its amendments, with operational command transferred to the regular military hierarchy across Sudan’s regions.

Military spokespersons framed the move as essential for “affirming the rule of law and strengthening command and control” amid the ongoing conflict with the Rapid Support Forces (RSF).

Burhan’s decision follows his recent address during celebrations marking the Sudanese army’s centenary, where he vowed to continue what he termed the “dignity battle” against insurgents.

“The armed forces will never betray the blood of martyrs who sacrificed their lives defending Sudan,” declared the general, praising the military as a national institution that remains a “source of pride for all Sudanese.”

The reorganization comes after more than two years of intense fighting between government forces and the RSF, during which various allied militias have provided critical support to the national army.

Analysts suggest the integration aims to consolidate military authority and standardize operations, though questions remain about how former militia members will adapt to formal military structures and whether the move might trigger resistance from powerful armed factions. []

