Sudan’s Leader Rejects Truce With RSF, Demands Rebels Lay Down Weapons First

Khartoum, MINA – Chairman of Sudan’s Transitional Sovereignty Council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, firmly rejected any possibility of a truce or peace agreement with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Friday. He declared that there would be no dialogue unless the rebel group first lays down its weapons.

“If the rebels do not put their weapons on the ground and sit down, there will be no dialogue or peace. We will not accept them in Sudan, nor those who stand with them,” Burhan stated during a public address in Al-Gazira State.

He emphasized a relentless military stance, adding, “We will continue on this path. Either we eliminate them, or we keep fighting them until we give our lives.”

Burhan accused the RSF of killing, torturing, and looting, and asserted that the army’s goal is to end the rebellion decisively. “This war will not end through negotiations or a truce but through defeating the rebellion,” he said, urging all capable citizens to join the fight. This position directly contrasts with international efforts, including a recent call by a US envoy for an immediate humanitarian truce and the RSF’s claimed agreement to a ceasefire proposed by the Quad group (US, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, UAE).

The conflict, which began in April 2023, has killed at least 40,000 people and displaced 12 million, creating a severe humanitarian crisis.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

