Sharing Muhdhor Porridge, a Ramadan Tradition in Tuban, East Java

Tuban, MINA – During the month of Ramadan, every region has its own uniqueness, including Tuban Regency, East Java. One of the traditions that people in the city, especially residents around Sidomulyo Village, Tuban District, have been waiting for is the tradition of sharing porridge.

The Muhdhor Mosque, which is located on Pemuda street, freely distributes porridge, also named Muhdhor, to the public.

This special Ramadan dish has been served from generation to generation for decades and has become a favorite ifthar for Tuban residents. At 03.00 pm any people had lined up neatly to get this typical Middle Eastern porridge.

Abu Ba’agil Ta’mir of the Muhdhor Mosque said that this tradition began around 1937. At that time, one of the local community leaders who was of Arab descent, took the initiative to give porridge to the poor people around the Muhdhor Mosque. All materials are collected at the mosque, and managed by the mosque administrator. This has been done for generations.

“In the past it was specifically for fuqara and masakin, and widows around the mosque,” said Abu Ba’agil, citing the official website of the Tuban Regency Government on Wednesday.

However, over time, this porridge has gained many fans, and has spread to the general public.

The porridge that used to be cooked only took 9 kilograms of rice, but now reaches 20 kilograms of rice and weighs 400 kilograms. “It could be more than 100 portions,” said Abu Ba’agil.

This typical Middle Eastern porridge made from rice, goat meat, mixed with Indonesian spices starts to be cooked from 12.00 to 03.00 pm.

Mosque administrators help each other to prepare ingredients from donors, and take turns cooking them. It takes 5 to 6 people to stir the porridge in one large barrel.

Later, the porridge will be distributed at exactly 16.30 WIB. Apart from residents, porridge was also distributed to 8 nearby prayer rooms. The distribution of porridge will be carried out during the month of Ramadan.

Yuli (50), a resident of Sambong, was willing to queue since 04.00 pm. He admitted that he had made this activity a tradition since childhood in the month of Ramadan.

“It won’t feel good if you don’t join the queue and enjoy this porridge,” he said.

No different from Yuli, Muhammad Agus (58), a native of Kutorejo Village, admitted that since 1976, during the holy month of Ramadan, he has always come to the Muhdhor Mosque to get porridge. Agus believes that this porridge brings many blessings.

“Since I was in the 4th grade of elementary school, I often queued while carrying a gendok (bowl made of clay), which I took home and ate together at home,” he concluded.

If you are visiting Tuban this month of Ramadan, there’s no harm in queuing to try this Muhdhor Porridge. But you have to come early so you don’t run out. (T/RE1/P2)

