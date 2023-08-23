Several Palestinians Suffocate in Hebron-Area Confrontations

Hebron, MINA – Several Palestinians suffocated this evening during confrontations with Israeli military forces in the town of Beit Ummar, north of the southern occupied district of Hebron, according to local activist Mohammed Awwad.

The activist said Israeli forces at the checkpoint entrance prevented a funeral procession from reaching the town’s cemetery and closed the iron gate erected at the entrance, leading to confrontations, WAFA reported.

Israeli forces reportedly took over the rooftops of several Palestinian-owned homes and commercial shops and attacked residents with tear gas canisters, causing several people to suffocate.

In the meantime, Israeli forces placed flying checkpoints at the entrances of the towns of Hahul and Beit Kahl to the north and northwest of Hebron, respectively, obstructing residents’ movement.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)