Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Seven Die in Gaza from Starvation and Malnutrition in 24 Hours

sajadi Editor : Widi - 15 minutes ago

15 minutes ago

4 Views

Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Hospitals in the Gaza Strip reported seven new deaths, including two children, in the past 24 hours due to starvation and severe malnutrition. This brings the total number of victims from famine and malnutrition to 251, including 110 children, Wafa reported.

The humanitarian crisis in Gaza continues to worsen as the Israeli blockade prevents the entry of sufficient food and medical supplies. Since March 2, 2025, Israeli authorities have closed all crossings with the enclave, intensifying the spread of famine across the Strip.

According to UNRWA, cases of malnutrition among children under five have doubled between March and June. The World Health Organization also raised alarm, reporting that one in five children under five in Gaza is now acutely malnourished.

Meanwhile, the overall death toll in Gaza since the beginning of Israel’s aggression in October 2023 has risen to 61,897, the majority women and children. At least 155,660 others have been injured. Medical sources warn the figures remain incomplete, as many victims are still trapped under rubble, unreachable by rescue teams. []

Also Read: Israeli Forces Kill Two Aid Seekers in Southern Gaza, Casualties Mount

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

