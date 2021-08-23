Saudi Holds Kaaba Washing Ceremony

Makkah, MINA – On behalf of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, Advisor to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques and the Governor of the Makkah Region, led the washing process of the Kaaba which was carried out on Monday, once a year.

Prince Khalid Al-Faisal, participated in washing the Kaaba from the inside with a mixture of the finest rose water and Zamzam water, SPA reported.

President General Affairs of the Grand Mosque and Holy Prophet’s Mosque Sheikh Dr. Abdulrahman bin Abdulaziz Al-Sudais emphasized that the washing of the Kaaba shows the great care that the Saudi leadership has given to the Two Holy Mosques.

Sudais noted that the washing of the Kaaba for this year was carried out with intensive precautions (strict health protocols), in connection with the global Covid-19 outbreak.

He stressed that the general presidency was doing its best in accordance with the precautionary measures issued by the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)