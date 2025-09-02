Rescue Efforts Underway as Powerful Earthquake Kills 800 in Eastern Afghanistan

Kabul, MINA – The death toll from a powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan late Sunday has risen to at least 800, with over 2,500 people injured, according to officials and local media reports on Monday, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

Authorities warn that the number of casualties may climb further as rescue operations continue in remote areas.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the quake occurred at 11:47 p.m. local time (1917 GMT), about 27 kilometers (16.7 miles) east-northeast of Jalalabad at a depth of 8 kilometers (5 miles). The hardest-hit districts include Nur Gal, Sawki, Watpur, Manogi, and Chapa Dara in Kunar province.

Interim Afghan administration spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said emergency teams are working around the clock, but landslides have blocked roads to some of the most affected areas, including Dewa Gul in Sawki and Mazar Dara in Nur Gul districts.

Authorities deployed helicopters to evacuate victims and deliver aid, as ground access remains severely limited. So far, 35 airlifts from Nangarhar Airport have transported 335 injured individuals to Nangarhar Regional Hospital, with more flights planned, according to Tolo News.

The Afghan administration has allocated 100 million Afghanis (about $1.4 million) to assist victims. A special committee led by Rural Rehabilitation and Development Minister Mullah Mohammad Yunus Akhundzada has been formed to oversee relief efforts.

Local residents described the tremor as one of the most powerful earthquakes in recent memory. The main quake was followed by two aftershocks, each measuring 5.2 in magnitude.

The United Nations expressed deep sorrow and pledged full support for rescue and relief operations.

“Our teams are on the ground, delivering emergency assistance and lifesaving support,” the UN mission in Afghanistan said in a statement.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres conveyed his condolences to the victims’ families and assured that the UN will “spare no effort” to aid affected communities.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also extended condolences to the Afghan people during a Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Tianjin, expressing hope that Afghanistan will “overcome difficulties and rebuild homes as soon as possible.”

Afghanistan, currently an observer state at the SCO, did not attend the summit due to its interim administration’s lack of formal international recognition. Russia remains the only UN member state that has officially recognized the Taliban-led government since it regained power in August 2021. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)