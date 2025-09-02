SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Rescue Efforts Underway as Powerful Earthquake Kills 800 in Eastern Afghanistan

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

4 Views

Kabul, MINA The death toll from a powerful 6.0-magnitude earthquake that struck eastern Afghanistan late Sunday has risen to at least 800, with over 2,500 people injured, according to officials and local media reports on Monday, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

Authorities warn that the number of casualties may climb further as rescue operations continue in remote areas.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) confirmed the quake occurred at 11:47 p.m. local time (1917 GMT), about 27 kilometers (16.7 miles) east-northeast of Jalalabad at a depth of 8 kilometers (5 miles). The hardest-hit districts include Nur Gal, Sawki, Watpur, Manogi, and Chapa Dara in Kunar province.

Interim Afghan administration spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said emergency teams are working around the clock, but landslides have blocked roads to some of the most affected areas, including Dewa Gul in Sawki and Mazar Dara in Nur Gul districts.

Also Read: AWG’s Speech in Tunisia Warmly Welcomed by Global Sumud Flotilla Activists

Authorities deployed helicopters to evacuate victims and deliver aid, as ground access remains severely limited. So far, 35 airlifts from Nangarhar Airport have transported 335 injured individuals to Nangarhar Regional Hospital, with more flights planned, according to Tolo News.

The Afghan administration has allocated 100 million Afghanis (about $1.4 million) to assist victims. A special committee led by Rural Rehabilitation and Development Minister Mullah Mohammad Yunus Akhundzada has been formed to oversee relief efforts.

Local residents described the tremor as one of the most powerful earthquakes in recent memory. The main quake was followed by two aftershocks, each measuring 5.2 in magnitude.

The United Nations expressed deep sorrow and pledged full support for rescue and relief operations.

Also Read: Powerful Earthquake Kills Over 250 in Eastern Afghanistan, Rescue Efforts Hampered

“Our teams are on the ground, delivering emergency assistance and lifesaving support,” the UN mission in Afghanistan said in a statement.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres conveyed his condolences to the victims’ families and assured that the UN will “spare no effort” to aid affected communities.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also extended condolences to the Afghan people during a Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting in Tianjin, expressing hope that Afghanistan will “overcome difficulties and rebuild homes as soon as possible.”

Afghanistan, currently an observer state at the SCO, did not attend the summit due to its interim administration’s lack of formal international recognition. Russia remains the only UN member state that has officially recognized the Taliban-led government since it regained power in August 2021. []

Also Read: Over 250 Killed as Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Eastern Afghanistan

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAfghanistan earthquake Antonio Guterres humanitarian aid Jalalabad Kunar Province Nangarhar relief operations Shanghai Cooperation Organization Taliban administration Tolo News United Nations US Geological Survey xi jinping Zabihullah Mujahid

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Asia

Rescue Efforts Underway as Powerful Earthquake Kills 800 in Eastern Afghanistan

  • 5 hours ago
Earthquake in Afghanistan (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Powerful Earthquake Kills Over 250 in Eastern Afghanistan, Rescue Efforts Hampered

  • 23 hours ago
Asia

Over 250 Killed as Magnitude 6.0 Earthquake Strikes Eastern Afghanistan

  • 23 hours ago
Europe

Global Sumud Flotilla Sets Sail from Spain to Challenge Gaza Blockade

  • Saturday, 30 August 2025 - 17:44 WIB
OIC meeting (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

OIC Rejects Israeli Occupation Plans in Gaza, Urges Global Pressure

  • Tuesday, 26 August 2025 - 07:36 WIB
Malaysian PM Anwar Ibrahim stands on Sumud Nusantara Carnival on Sunday, August 24 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Asia

Malaysian PM on Sumud Nusantara Carnival, Pledges $23.6M in New Aid for Gaza

  • Monday, 25 August 2025 - 07:40 WIB
Load More
Indonesia

Minister of Finance Sri Mulyani Apologizes After Her Home Was Looted

  • 14 hours ago
Indonesia

MUI Halal Agency Responds to Suspected Pork Fat in Free Meals Program Trays

  • 15 hours ago
Indonesia

KPK Probes Former Religious Affairs Minister Yaqut Cholil in Hajj Quota

  • 16 hours ago
Palestine

Israeli Soldier Commits Suicide at Northern Military Base

  • 3 hours ago
Aqsa Working Group (AWG) representative, Farid Al-Ayubi (center), delivers a speech at the Global Sumud Flotilla solidarity rally in Masroh Al-Baladi, downtown Tunisia, Sunday (August 31, 2025). [Doc. AWG]
International

AWG’s Speech in Tunisia Warmly Welcomed by Global Sumud Flotilla Activists

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesia

Prabowo Vows Firm Stance Amid Weeklong Unrest in Indonesia

  • 60 minutes ago
Palestine

Hebrew Media: 10,000 Israeli Soldiers Under Treatment for Mental Health Disorders

  • 4 hours ago
Asia

Rescue Efforts Underway as Powerful Earthquake Kills 800 in Eastern Afghanistan

  • 5 hours ago
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (photo: Setkab RI)
Indonesia

President Prabowo Reaffirms Commitment to Freedom of Expression Amid Nationwide Protests

  • Monday, 1 September 2025 - 11:40 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Teens Block Tel Aviv Highway Demanding Gaza Ceasefire

  • Monday, 1 September 2025 - 06:32 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us