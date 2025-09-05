Reflecting on Road Engineering: An Effort Toward Driving Safety

Road engineering is not merely about concrete and asphalt. It is an applied science focused on planning, designing, constructing, operating, and maintaining roads so that every user can reach their destination safely and comfortably, then return home to reunite with their loved ones.

Just as a home is often described as a paradise where families feel at ease, roads too should be designed as a space of travel that provides safety and happiness for drivers. Yet, the reality on the ground still raises a critical question: Why do traffic accidents remain alarmingly high, despite advances in road engineering?

According to data from the Indonesian National Police, from January to December 2024 there were 1.15 million traffic accidents. Of that number, around 27,000 people lost their lives. This means that, on average, three people die every hour—or the equivalent of 72 lives lost every day. These figures are not just statistics, but a humanitarian tragedy leaving deep scars on the families of the victims.

Factors Behind Road Accidents

According to the Indonesian National Police Traffic Corps (Kakorlantas Polri), the leading cause of road accidents is human error (61 percent), particularly linked to drivers’ skills and behavior. The rest are attributed to unroadworthy vehicles (9 percent) and infrastructure or environmental conditions (30 percent).

Compared with developed countries, Indonesia’s road fatality rate remains significantly higher. One major factor is the low public awareness of road safety. For this reason, promoting a “Zero Accident” culture must become a collective movement—embraced by the government, communities, and individuals alike.

Roads Designed for Safety

From the very beginning, road construction is intended to ensure safety. Feasibility studies, soil analysis, alignment design, and material testing are all carried out to ensure that roads can withstand traffic loads effectively.

Key stages of road engineering for safe and comfortable travel include:

Feasibility Study: Determines whether the planned route is suitable by analyzing soil bearing capacity, design standards, and construction methods.

Horizontal Alignment: The projection of the road axis on a horizontal plane, consisting of tangents and curves to reduce travel distance and ensure safe turns. Its purpose is to minimize centrifugal forces so vehicles can turn safely at higher speeds.

Vertical Alignment: The projection of the road axis on a vertical plane, showing gradients and curves. Proper design provides adequate visibility, especially on slopes, and prevents accidents such as brake failures.

Bearing Capacity: Analysis of soil strength and stability to ensure the road can support vehicle loads without structural failure, determined through field and lab testing.

Pavement Layers: Flexible pavements (asphalt) and rigid pavements (concrete), designed according to traffic volume and soil conditions, undergo strict geotechnical and hydrological testing both in laboratories and on-site.

Design Speed: Defines maximum safe speeds for different road types: 30 km/h in residential areas, 50 km/h in urban streets, 80 km/h on intercity roads, and 60–100 km/h on toll roads. Exceeding these limits often leads to fatal crashes, as no Indonesian roads are designed for speeds above 100 km/h like racetracks.

The Importance of Safe Distance

Maintaining a safe distance is crucial for preventing collisions. Experts recommend the “three-second rule.” Drivers should pick a fixed roadside object such as a tree or pole and ensure at least three seconds elapse between the vehicle in front passing it and their own.

If the gap is less than three seconds, the vehicle is following too closely and must reduce speed. This method has been proven more practical and life-saving than fixed distance measurements, particularly in emergency braking situations.

Vehicles, Drivers, and Preparedness

Road safety does not only depend on infrastructure but also on vehicle condition and driver readiness. Vehicles must be roadworthy, regularly serviced, and ideally not older than 10 years. In many developed nations, vehicles beyond this age undergo strict eligibility tests; those that fail are scrapped.

Drivers must also meet legal and safety requirements. The minimum driving age of 18 is considered ideal, as individuals are typically more mature, emotionally stable, and legally responsible. Sufficient rest, alertness, and emotional control are essential before driving, especially for long trips.

Equally important, vehicles should be equipped with emergency tools, including a first aid kit, fire extinguisher, warning triangle, jack and wheel wrench, jumper cables, flashlight, toolkit, and spare tire. Such preparedness can be life-saving in critical situations.

Toward Zero Accident

“Zero Accident” is more than a slogan it is a safety culture that must be embraced nationwide. The philosophy underscores that every accident is preventable, and every life lost is a profound tragedy.

Building this culture requires personal awareness, compliance with traffic rules, strong government regulation, and collective caution on the roads.

Ultimately, after every human effort is made, Muslims are taught to place their trust in Allah, the Protector of safety. For only with His protection do our endeavors find their true meaning. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)