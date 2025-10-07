SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Red Cross Warns of Endless Gaza Suffering Without Ceasefire

Gaza, MINA – The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said Monday that a lasting ceasefire in Gaza is vital to stopping the ongoing cycle of death and destruction, pledging to act as a neutral intermediary for hostages, detainees, and humanitarian aid delivery, Anadolu Agency reported.

“A lasting ceasefire is critical to saving lives and breaking the cycle of death and destruction,” ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric said in a statement. “Our teams are ready to help reunite families and ensure aid reaches civilians in desperate need.”

The ICRC highlighted the suffering of both Israeli and Palestinian families, noting that hostages remain in captivity while thousands of Palestinian detainees are still held in Israeli prisons.

Civilians in Gaza, it said, face “unimaginable suffering” amid relentless hostilities and severe restrictions on life-saving aid. The organization called for full restoration of humanitarian assistance and safe distribution to those most in need.

Also Read: Indirect Hamas-Israel Talks Begin in Egypt on Prisoner Exchange

Since October 2023, the ICRC has facilitated the release of 148 hostages and 1,931 detainees and overseen the return of human remains, allowing families to mourn with dignity.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israel Dropped 200,000 Tons of Explosives on Gaza in Two Years, Gaza Media Office Reports

