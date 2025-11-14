SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Rashida Tlaib and 20 US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution Accusing Israel of Genocide in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 15 hours ago

15 hours ago

9 Views

Photo: Anadolu Agency

Washington, MINA – Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib, along with 20 other lawmakers, introduced a resolution in the US Congress on Friday declaring that Israel has committed genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, Anadolu Agency reported.

The resolution urges the US government to fulfill its legal obligations under the Genocide Convention, including by halting weapons transfers to Israel and supporting international accountability processes.

In a statement, Tlaib accused the Israeli government of carrying out a genocide and condemned the US for providing “a blank check for war crimes.”

The resolution cites mass civilian killings, the imposition of a siege leading to forced starvation, and the systematic destruction of civilian infrastructure as acts constituting genocide.

It also points to statements from senior Israeli officials, such as former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant’s announcement of a “complete siege,” as evidence of genocidal intent.

The lawmakers’ measure aligns with findings from numerous international bodies and rights groups, including a UN commission that formally found Israel had committed genocide.

The resolution comes as the death toll in Gaza has surpassed 69,000, with the widespread destruction rendering the enclave uninhabitable.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

