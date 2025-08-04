SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

President Prabowo Receives US Special Operations Command Medal

sajadi Editor : Widi - 3 hours ago

3 hours ago

11 Views

General Bryan Fenton presented the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Medal of Honor to President Prabowo Subianto at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, on Monday, August 4, 2025. (Photo: BPMI Setpres)
General Bryan Fenton presented the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Medal of Honor to President Prabowo Subianto at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, on Monday, August 4, 2025. (Photo: BPMI Setpres)

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was awarded the prestigious US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Medal by General Bryan Fenton, Commander of US Special Operations Command, during a meeting at Merdeka Palace on Monday.

The visit marked a significant step in strengthening defense ties between Indonesia and the United States. Prabowo was accompanied by Foreign Minister Sugiono, Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi, and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya during the warm and cordial discussion.

General Fenton presented the medal in recognition of President Prabowo’s pivotal role in enhancing bilateral defense cooperation. He praised Prabowo’s visionary leadership, which has not only deepened Indonesia-US relations but also contributed to global efforts in countering emerging threats and promoting regional stability.

“President Prabowo Subianto’s extraordinary dedication, leadership, and unwavering commitment have forged an invaluable partnership with Special Operations Forces, reflecting the highest honor upon him, the Republic of Indonesia, Special Operations Forces worldwide, and the US Special Operations Command,” General Fenton stated.

Also Read: IEU-CEPA Grants Zero Tariffs for Indonesian Exports to EU

The award underscores Indonesia’s growing strategic importance in defense collaboration with the US, particularly in counterterrorism and special operations. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Indonesia’s Hajj Quota for 2026 Set at 221,000 Pilgrims

Tagbilateral ties Bryan Fenton counterterrorism defense cooperation Indonesia-US relations Merdeka Palace military partnership Prabowo Subianto US Special Operations Command USSOCOM

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

General Bryan Fenton presented the U.S. Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Medal of Honor to President Prabowo Subianto at the Merdeka Palace, Jakarta, on Monday, August 4, 2025. (Photo: BPMI Setpres)
Indonesia

President Prabowo Receives US Special Operations Command Medal

  • 3 hours ago
Former Trade Minister Thomas Trikasih Lembong (left) and Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP) Secretary-General Hasto Kristiyanto (right). (Photo: Ist)
Indonesia

Tom Lembong and Hasto Kristiyanto Released After Presidential Clemency

  • Saturday, 2 August 2025 - 13:49 WIB
Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto (photo: Setkab RI)
Indonesia

Prabowo Grants Amnesty to Over 1,100 Inmates, Including Political and Elderly Prisoners

  • Saturday, 2 August 2025 - 13:03 WIB
US President Donald Trump (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump Lowers Indonesia Import Tariff from 32 to 19 Percent

  • Wednesday, 16 July 2025 - 09:14 WIB
President of the Republic of Indonesia, Prabowo Subianto, held a bilateral meeting with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva on Wednesday (July 9, 2025) at the Planalto Palace in Brasilia (photo: Kemsetneg)
America

Prabowo and Lula da Silva Discuss UN Reform

  • Thursday, 10 July 2025 - 20:49 WIB
Peter M. Haymond as Chargé d’Affaires ad interim for the US Embassy in Jakarta
Indonesia

Veteran US Diplomat Peter M. Haymond Lead Diplomatic Mission in Jakarta

  • Tuesday, 17 June 2025 - 22:39 WIB
Load More
Europe

Finland Signals Readiness to Recognize Palestine Amid International Momentum

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 14:04 WIB
Palestine

Hamas: Resistance and Armament Are National Rights

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 19:21 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Factions Welcome New York Declaration on Palestinian Statehood

  • Friday, 1 August 2025 - 22:52 WIB
Indonesia

Thousands Beat Pots and Pans to Symbolize Starvation in Gaza

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 10:30 WIB
Indonesia

Israel Spend Thousands of Trillions to Destroy Gaza: Dr. Nurohim

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 11:57 WIB
Indonesia

FASI Aircraft Crashes in West Java, Pilot Killed

  • Sunday, 3 August 2025 - 21:09 WIB
Palestinian Fighters Hand Over Bodies of Four Israeli Hostages in Gaza (photo: Screenshoot)
Palestine

Hamas Agrees to Aid Delivery for Israeli Hostages Conditional on Gaza Humanitarian Corridors

  • 9 hours ago
A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Seven More Die of Starvation in Gaza, Death Toll Reaches 169

  • Saturday, 2 August 2025 - 23:23 WIB
Indonesia

IEU-CEPA Grants Zero Tariffs for Indonesian Exports to EU

  • 8 hours ago
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Hajj Quota for 2026 Set at 221,000 Pilgrims

  • 9 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us