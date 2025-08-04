President Prabowo Receives US Special Operations Command Medal

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto was awarded the prestigious US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) Medal by General Bryan Fenton, Commander of US Special Operations Command, during a meeting at Merdeka Palace on Monday.

The visit marked a significant step in strengthening defense ties between Indonesia and the United States. Prabowo was accompanied by Foreign Minister Sugiono, Defense Minister Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin, State Secretary Prasetyo Hadi, and Cabinet Secretary Teddy Indra Wijaya during the warm and cordial discussion.

General Fenton presented the medal in recognition of President Prabowo’s pivotal role in enhancing bilateral defense cooperation. He praised Prabowo’s visionary leadership, which has not only deepened Indonesia-US relations but also contributed to global efforts in countering emerging threats and promoting regional stability.

“President Prabowo Subianto’s extraordinary dedication, leadership, and unwavering commitment have forged an invaluable partnership with Special Operations Forces, reflecting the highest honor upon him, the Republic of Indonesia, Special Operations Forces worldwide, and the US Special Operations Command,” General Fenton stated.

The award underscores Indonesia’s growing strategic importance in defense collaboration with the US, particularly in counterterrorism and special operations. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

