Portugal to Recognize State of Palestine

Lisbon, MINA – Portugal plans to officially recognize the state of Palestine as early as September, according to sources from Prime Minister Luis Montenegro’s office, as reported by local media including Diario De Noticias.

The decision hinges on whether conditions “presented and largely validated by the states present” at the United Nations conference are fulfilled. If met, recognition is expected to occur during the 80th UN General Assembly in New York.

Before making a final declaration, Prime Minister Montenegro will consult with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and political parties in the Portuguese parliament.

The premier’s office noted that Portugal had previously clarified the prerequisites for such recognition, emphasizing coordination with a group of countries that have engaged in continuous dialogue and participated in the UN conference. []

Also Read: Arab States Call on Hamas to Relinquish Power to Save Two-State Solution

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)