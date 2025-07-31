SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Portugal to Recognize State of Palestine

sajadi Editor : Widi - 12 minutes ago

12 minutes ago

4 Views

Advocacy organizations in UK express solidarity with Palestine Action group File Photo of 'National March for Palestine' in London

Lisbon, MINA – Portugal plans to officially recognize the state of Palestine as early as September, according to sources from Prime Minister Luis Montenegro’s office, as reported by local media including Diario De Noticias.

The decision hinges on whether conditions “presented and largely validated by the states present” at the United Nations conference are fulfilled. If met, recognition is expected to occur during the 80th UN General Assembly in New York.

Before making a final declaration, Prime Minister Montenegro will consult with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa and political parties in the Portuguese parliament.

The premier’s office noted that Portugal had previously clarified the prerequisites for such recognition, emphasizing coordination with a group of countries that have engaged in continuous dialogue and participated in the UN conference. []

Also Read: Arab States Call on Hamas to Relinquish Power to Save Two-State Solution

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagDiario De Noticias Europe International Diplomacy Luis Montenegro Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa Middle East Palestine Palestinian statehood permanent dialogue Portugal Portuguese parliament recognition process state recognition UN conference UN General Assembly

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Europe

Portugal to Recognize State of Palestine

  • 12 minutes ago
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Reaches 60,239, Majority Women and Children

  • 26 minutes ago
International

Arab States Call on Hamas to Relinquish Power to Save Two-State Solution

  • 1 hour ago
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Army Continue Killing 42 Palestinians, Including 39 Aid Seekers

  • 14 hours ago
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 60,100 as Israeli Aggression Continues

  • 15 hours ago
Indonesia

Imaam Yakhsyallah: Help Gaza with Food to Attain an Honorable Status before Allah

  • Wednesday, 30 July 2025 - 21:20 WIB
Load More
Palestine

Gaza Doctor Warns 17,000 Children Suffering Malnutrition

  • 13 hours ago
Israeli Forces and Settlers Escalate Raids and Attacks Across West Bank (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Forces Abduct Dozens of Palestinians in West Bank Raids

  • Tuesday, 29 July 2025 - 21:08 WIB
Palestine

Chaos Undermines Gaza Aid Efforts as Only 109 Trucks Allowed In

  • Wednesday, 30 July 2025 - 09:10 WIB
Maemuna Center Indonesia (the women's wing of the Aqsa Working Group) officially sent off its advance team to begin construction of the Indonesian Maternity and Child Hospital (RSIA) in Gaza, Palestine. (PHOTO: Maemuna Center Indonesia)
Indonesia

Maemuna Center Indonesia Dispatches Advance Team to Gaza for Hospital Construction

  • Tuesday, 29 July 2025 - 18:10 WIB
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

3 WHO Medical Aid Trucks to Enter Gaza Amid Healthcare Collapse

  • Monday, 21 July 2025 - 11:00 WIB
International

Syria Presidency Announces Immediate Ceasefire Following Clashes in Suwayda

  • Saturday, 19 July 2025 - 21:39 WIB
Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei
International

Iran’s Khamenei Warns of Stronger Strikes Against US and Israel if Attacked Again

  • Thursday, 17 July 2025 - 07:31 WIB
A man carries the starved body of 4-month-old Yahya al-Najjar who died of severe malnutrition as food crisis continues due to Israeli blockade, in Khan Yunis, Gaza on July 20, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Deadly Child Malnutrition in Gaza Reaches Catastrophic Level Amid Aid Restrictions

  • Wednesday, 23 July 2025 - 18:44 WIB
the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Netanyahu’s ‘Humanitarian City’ Plan Faces Military Opposition and Global Criticism

  • Tuesday, 15 July 2025 - 11:31 WIB
Marwan Al-Sultan, the director of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza (photo: MER-C)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Indonesian Hospital Director and Family in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 2 July 2025 - 19:43 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us