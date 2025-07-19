Pope Leo Urges ‘Immediate Ceasefire’ After Israeli Strike on Gaza Catholic Church

Gaza, MINA – Pope Leo XIV has renewed his call for an “immediate ceasefire” in Gaza following an Israeli airstrike on the Church of the Holy Family, the only Catholic church in the besieged enclave. The church had been sheltering over 500 displaced civilians since the start of the war in October 2023.

The pontiff’s appeal came through a telegram sent by Vatican Secretary of State Cardinal Pietro Parolin, expressing sorrow and spiritual support after the attack, which injured several people, including parish priest Father Gabriel Romanelli.

“I am deeply saddened,” Pope Leo said in the message addressed to Father Romanelli, who sustained a light leg injury and was treated at Al-Ahli hospital in Gaza City. The Pope also offered prayers for the wounded, the grieving, and the souls of the deceased.

The Vatican condemned the strike, calling for “dialogue, reconciliation and lasting peace in the region,” while underscoring the sacredness of worship sites under international law.

Also Read: Israeli Opposition Condemns Damascus Strikes as Reckless

The Church of the Holy Family is the only Catholic parish in Gaza and has served as a refuge for both Christian and Muslim Palestinians. It joins a growing list of religious sites struck by Israeli forces, including the Greek Orthodox Church of Saint Porphyrius, one of the world’s oldest churches and the Gaza Baptist Church.

Since October 2023, Israel has waged a relentless military campaign on Gaza, ignoring widespread international demands for a ceasefire. According to local authorities, nearly 58,600 Palestinians have been killed, most of them women and children, with many more wounded and displaced. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: US Distances Itself from Israeli Strikes in Syria, Urges Ceasefire