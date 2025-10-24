SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Photos Expose Harsh Conditions of Palestinian Prisoners in Israeli Jail

sajadi Editor : Widi - 8 hours ago

8 hours ago

7 Views

Lookout tower in the Negev Prison Facility.

Tel Aviv, MINA – Newly released photos and videos from inside Israel’s Ketziot Prison in the Negev desert have revealed the degrading and inhumane conditions faced by Palestinian detainees, according to reports from Israeli and regional media.

The Israeli news outlet Kikar HaShabbat published what it described as a “large-scale documentation” showing Palestinian prisoners enduring harsh treatment and humiliating inspections. The footage, reportedly taken by Israeli photographer Haim Goldberg in February 2025, aimed to document the lives of so-called “security prisoners.”

Some of the prisoners seen in the footage were later released as part of a recent prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Palestinian factions, which included the return of all living Israeli captives and the remains of those held in Gaza.

The images display detainees confined in cramped cells, many bound or forced to sit on the floor in degrading positions. Observers and human rights groups have condemned these conditions as violations of basic human dignity and international law.

Also Read: Ben Gvir Threatens Execution of Palestinian Prisoners

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has openly defended the harsh treatment of Palestinian prisoners. In a video posted on October 23, Ben-Gvir appeared outside a small Ketziot Prison cell, boasting about limiting the rights and privileges of Palestinian inmates.

According to Palestinian and human rights organizations, Israel currently holds more than 10,000 Palestinians, including women and children who continue to face abuse, torture, and medical neglect inside Israeli detention facilities. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Hamas Expresses Readiness for Comprehensive National Dialogue with Palestinian Factions

TagHuman Rights Israel Israeli prisons istanbul Itamar Ben-Gvir Jerusalem Ketziot Prison Medical Neglect Middle East Mohammad Negev desert Palestine Palestinian prisoners Prisoner Exchange Said Amori torture

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

America

Trump Warns Israel Could Lose All US Support Over West Bank Annexation

  • 49 minutes ago
Palestinian prisoners in Israeli prison(photo: PIC)
Palestine

Ben Gvir Threatens Execution of Palestinian Prisoners

  • 6 hours ago
International

ICJ Grants Israel Another Extension in Genocide Case Filed by South Africa

  • 7 hours ago
Palestine

Photos Expose Harsh Conditions of Palestinian Prisoners in Israeli Jail

  • 8 hours ago
Palestine

Hamas Expresses Readiness for Comprehensive National Dialogue with Palestinian Factions

  • 9 hours ago
America

Trump: Israel ‘Not Going to Do Anything with West Bank’ After Annexation Vote

  • 10 hours ago
Load More
Articles

Facing the Wall: Netanyahu and Ambitions Built on Blood

  • Sunday, 19 October 2025 - 17:25 WIB
International

WFP Says Gaza Food Deliveries Rise but Still Far Below Target Amid Limited Access

  • Wednesday, 22 October 2025 - 09:40 WIB
Palestine

Hamas Delegation Visits Egypt to Discuss Implementation of Gaza Ceasefire

  • Monday, 20 October 2025 - 15:00 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Four Palestinians Killed in Gaza as Israel Violates Ceasefire Again

  • Tuesday, 21 October 2025 - 08:00 WIB
KNESSET
Palestine

Israeli Knesset Opens Winter Session amid Protests and Clashes over Judicial Power

  • Tuesday, 21 October 2025 - 06:00 WIB
Israeli army kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Receives 30 More Bodies from Israel, Some Show Signs of Abuse

  • Thursday, 23 October 2025 - 07:30 WIB
Articles

Creating Opportunity and Avoiding Misery; Lesson Learn on Waste Recycling Issue

  • Thursday, 23 October 2025 - 21:31 WIB
Indonesia

Heavy Rains Trigger Major Floods Across Central Java’s Grobogan Regency, Affecting Thousands of Residents

  • 14 hours ago
International

ICJ Grants Israel Another Extension in Genocide Case Filed by South Africa

  • 7 hours ago
Europe

Dutch Medical Association Nominates Dr. Hussam Abu Safiya for Nobel Peace Prize

  • Tuesday, 7 October 2025 - 14:25 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us