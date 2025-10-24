Photos Expose Harsh Conditions of Palestinian Prisoners in Israeli Jail

Tel Aviv, MINA – Newly released photos and videos from inside Israel’s Ketziot Prison in the Negev desert have revealed the degrading and inhumane conditions faced by Palestinian detainees, according to reports from Israeli and regional media.

The Israeli news outlet Kikar HaShabbat published what it described as a “large-scale documentation” showing Palestinian prisoners enduring harsh treatment and humiliating inspections. The footage, reportedly taken by Israeli photographer Haim Goldberg in February 2025, aimed to document the lives of so-called “security prisoners.”

Some of the prisoners seen in the footage were later released as part of a recent prisoner exchange deal between Israel and Palestinian factions, which included the return of all living Israeli captives and the remains of those held in Gaza.

The images display detainees confined in cramped cells, many bound or forced to sit on the floor in degrading positions. Observers and human rights groups have condemned these conditions as violations of basic human dignity and international law.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister, Itamar Ben-Gvir, has openly defended the harsh treatment of Palestinian prisoners. In a video posted on October 23, Ben-Gvir appeared outside a small Ketziot Prison cell, boasting about limiting the rights and privileges of Palestinian inmates.

According to Palestinian and human rights organizations, Israel currently holds more than 10,000 Palestinians, including women and children who continue to face abuse, torture, and medical neglect inside Israeli detention facilities. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

