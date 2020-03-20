Palestinians Perform Fajr Prayer Outside Al-Aqsa Mosque Gate

Palestinian worshipers pray outside Al-Aqsa mosque after being barred from entering by Israeli soldiers (Photo: File / Special)

Jerusalem, MINA – Palestinians in Jerusalem are forced to do Fajr prayer at the door of Hiththoh, one of the doors of Al-Aqsa Mosque on Thursday, March 19 because it was forbidden to be entered by the Israeli occupation army.

They cannot enter the Al-Aqsa mosque because they refuse to hand over their identity cards to Israeli soldiers who threaten to impose financial fines if they enter the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The worshipers, as quoted by Sama News, were forced to pray at the Al-Aqsa Gate on the outside, even though the Israeli occupation forces tried to encourage them and prevent them from praying there.

The pilgrims added the police asked the pilgrims to submit their identities at the door and if they violated the decision and instructions from the Israeli Ministry of Health to prevent coronavirus, they would be fined with some money.

I srael argues to prevent Corona Palestinians from being allowed to gather and worship near or inside Al-Aqsa.

While dozens of worshipers that morning were seen still dawn prayers in Al-Aqsa mosque. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)