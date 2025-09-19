Palestinian Presidency Condemns US Veto on Gaza Ceasefire Resolution

Ramallah, MINA – The Palestinian presidency on Thursday voiced deep regret and shock after the United States vetoed a United Nations Security Council draft resolution calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

Presidential spokesperson Nabil Abu Rudeineh said it was “astonishing” that Washington blocked the resolution, despite support from 14 other council members. He stressed that the draft explicitly demanded a ceasefire and an end to what he described as Israel’s genocide against the Palestinian people.

Abu Rudeineh argued that the US veto effectively encourages Israel to persist in its crimes and defy international law, urging Washington to reconsider its decision in the interest of global legitimacy.

The draft resolution, proposed by Denmark on behalf of the Security Council’s 10 elected members, expressed concern over Israel’s expanding military operation in Gaza and rejected any demographic or territorial change in the enclave.

Also Read: Israeli Ongoing Aggression on Gaza Kills Nears 65,200 Civilians

Israel’s aggression has killed more than 65,100 Palestinians since October 2023, leaving Gaza devastated and in famine conditions. On Tuesday, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry confirmed that Israel has committed genocide in Gaza. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Israeli Police Arrest and Ban Al-Aqsa Preacher Sheikh Sarandah from Mosque Entry